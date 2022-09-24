National Punctuation Day was established by Jeff Rubin. Punctuation can be tricky for some people, those who struggle to know when it's appropriate to use a colon, or a set of brackets, or even an ellipsis. You thought we were going to talk about the period, the comma, and the semi-colon?



National Punctuation Day was established to help reinforce these lessons we learned in elementary school, and to reinforce their use and to show just how important they can be to ensure that what you write is properly interpreted as what you mean. That doesn't mean that the world of punctuation is all peaceful and orderly though!