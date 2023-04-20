Navya Nanda urges people to stand up against street harassment

In recognition of International Anti-Harassment Week, philanthropist Navya Nanda has joined hands with L'Oréal Paris for its 'Stand Up Against Street Harassment' initiative, by urging people to act by taking the "Stand Up Against Street Harassment" training on www.standup-india.com to learn how to safely intervene in instances of harassment.

Navya says, "This International Anti-Harassment Week, let's pledge to create awareness and educate ourselves to manage street harassment effectively. Unwelcome and unwanted comments and behaviour in public spaces are street harassment. This year, I am honoured to support L'Oréal Paris in its initiative to Stand Up against street harassment. Stand Up is an international training program against street harassment, developed by L'Oréal Paris in partnership with the expert NGO Hollaback! The program offers a proven 5D methodology - Direct, Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, to help both men and women to safely intervene if they witness or experience street harassment."

She further adds, "Stand Up aims to not only heighten awareness about street harassment but simultaneously encourages bystanders to intervene, support victims and discourage harassers safely. I feel honoured to be a part of this empowering cause initiative with L'Oréal Paris, which will help me strengthen my pursuit of creating a more inclusive space for women."

The charismatic philanthropist Navya Nanda has been a strong advocate of women empowerment and stood her ground for crucial social causes. She is the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit initiative that provides women with access to resources and opportunities in the fields of healthcare, legal awareness, education and financial independence to allow economic and social development.