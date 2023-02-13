New Talent Naina Bhan goes viral as Koel Kalra from Netflix's 'Class'

Netflix's new show – Class – has been grabbing limelight ever since it dropped on the social platform. Debutante actress Naina Bhan, predominantly a model and filmmaker talks about the challenges of playing Koel Kalra and kind of responses she is receiving for her debut show 'Class' on Netflix.



Naina states, "Playing Koel Kalra in 'Class' was a thrilling and challenging experience for me as a first-time actor. To fully embody our characters, we were put in an intensive acting workshop before the series went to shoot. Koel is the epitome of confidence and the most vied for girl in class. To step into her shoes seamlessly, I also underwent an intense physical transformation. In fact, Koel helped me discover a new level of confidence."

Talking about the challenges of doing intimate scenes she tells, "Of course, Intimacy was a core aspect of Koel's arc. Though I was nervous, I had complete faith and trust in the tasteful execution of the scenes. I have followed (the show runner) Ashim Alhuwalia's work for years and I knew that the visual language would be stunning. Added to this was the comfort of having an intimacy coordinator and kind and supportive my scene partners, who ensured a safe and professional environment on set. The experience of working on 'Class' was a deep dive into the acting world and I emerged from it not only a better performer, and also a stronger film maker. Also, as a trained intimacy coordinator, ready to bring a safe and respectful approach to sets. I am excited to see the impact of the show and its powerful characters."

Sharing about the kind of responses she is receiving she says, "I have been receiving a lot of praise and love for my portrayal of Koel. People have commended my courage to pull off the role effortlessly. Most people who know me in real life can't believe that it is me on screen because Koel is so icy, cold and manipulative. Everyone has appreciated Koels character arc and are dying to know if there will be a season 2. She is definitely a character that has not been seen on Indian screens."

On speaking about her future prospects Naina reveals, "My passion for film-making fuels my love for acting, and 'Class' has opened up amazing opportunities for me to grow in the industry. I am excited to have several projects in the works, including a role in the upcoming season of "Made in Heaven." Since the wrap of 'Class' I have also taken the initiative to train and become a certified Intimacy Coordinator, enabling me to work on a variety of creative projects. I feel super tall and like the world is my stage and I am here to make a significant impact in the film and entertainment industry."