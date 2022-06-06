Nourish your nails simply

We all want our nails to be long and healthy. However, in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives and busy routines, it is difficult to achieve healthy nails. Many factors prevent our nails from growing, causing them to become weak, dull, and unhealthy. Without enough strength, nails are prone to cracking and breaking.



You can nourish your nails by incorporating the following nail care tips into your routine.

Use a cuticle oil

Cuticle oil is one of the simplest and most well-known ways to strengthen your nails. It is made from natural ingredients that nourish your nails while also providing essential hydration to the nail beds. Using cuticle oil on your nails will also make them shine. Once or twice a day, massage it into your nails.

Consume omega-3 fatty acids

Another way to strengthen your nails is to eat a healthy diet. Omega-3 acts as a natural nail strengthener by nourishing the cells in your nail bed. Omega-3 also aids in the absorption of other nutrients, resulting in stronger nails.

Increase your biotin consumption

In addition to including omega-3 fatty acids in your daily diet, you should increase your biotin intake for healthy nails. Biotin is an essential B vitamin that helps with nail hardness and thickness. Furthermore, we recommend that you increase your protein intake to keep your nails from breaking every now and then.

Use good quality nail care products

Many women ignore it, but did you know that using low-quality products can harm the health of your nails? These items cause more harm than good. Always use high-quality nail care products. Choose an acetone-free nail paint remover and give your nails a break from nail paints.

Say no to frequent nail treatments

Your nails require some breathing room. If you treat them frequently, they will not receive nourishment and may become weaker than before. Some treatments, such as gel nails, acrylic nails, or extensions, weaken your nails as well. They eventually deteriorate and become brittle.

Another treatment that affects the health of your nails severely is UV lamps. Many nail spas use UV lamps during the treatments like nail extensions. Too much exposure to UV lamps involves a risk for cancer. Besides this, it also makes your hands and feet darker.

(The author is an integrative and cosmetic dermatologist).