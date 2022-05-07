Plan a perfect date for Mother’s Day

Mother's Day is around the corner, it's is a special day, but so are all of the others. However, if you are unsure about doing something special for your mother on Mother's Day, do something fun with her instead.



Take your mother out on a date and spend the day doing fun things together.

Go shopping



Shopping is something that most women enjoy, regardless of their age. Take your mother to the mall this Sunday to try on clothes, get a make-up makeover, and simply have fun. Choose some nice outfits for her and get her whatever she wants, whether it's clothes, accessories, bags or shoes. She did our shopping while we were in school. It's now time to repay the favour.

Spa day



Set up a spa day for your mother and join her for a day of relaxation. Most spas allow you to use the entire facility for the day if you book just one service, but why stop there? Get a manicure and pedicure, visit the steam room, get a facial and massage, eat a delicious lunch, and then unwind by the pool. You can also get your hair and makeup done before you leave!

Watch a movie together



The best thing you can do is watch a movie with your mother. So, get your tickets for the two of you, and don't forget to bring some popcorn and something to drink!

Go on a road trip



Nothing beats the open road for relaxation, and road trips are a great way to get away from the stresses of everyday life. It's the ideal time to have heartfelt conversations with your mother while listening to your favourite music.

Get tattooed together



A mother-daughter tattoo is a great way to show off their special relationship. Tattoos hold a special meaning for many people, especially when they are identical or were created together. It tells stories of love, fights and laughter while also expressing love and feelings for one another.

Dinner Date



Your mother's true desire is to spend time with you. Taking her out to dinner will finally make her day, and it will undoubtedly earn you the title of Favorite Child.

At home surprises give longterm memories

Being spontaneous has its advantages. But when it comes to special occasions like Mother's Day, it is best to plan ahead of time. So, this Mother's Day, plan something unique to make your mother feel special, such as fun-filled indoor activities or making her nostalgic.

Breakfast in bed: Another traditional Mother's Day treat. Make something from one of her favourite cookbooks to take it to the next level and start a day with a surprise of breakfast in bed.

Turn your home into a movie theatre: All you need is a project, a blank wall or sheet, and your favourite movie to recreate the cinema experience. Don't forget to bring the popcorn!

Having a candle light dinner: Turn off all the lights for the evening and do everything by candlelight to create a super romantic atmosphere. Cell phone flashlights are also not permitted!



Play classic card games: Poker, UNO, and many other card games are available; all you need is a deck of cards and you'll have a full night of competition ahead of you. You can also play these games online if you want to make it a double date and invite some friends along.

Have a deep conversation: Play games like 'Never Have I Ever' and 'Truth or Dare' during a sleepover with your mother. Your responses will almost certainly organically lead to some intense (in a good way!) conversation, shaking you out of your routine end-of-the-day discussions.

Go through old photos: Bring out the scrapbooks and photo albums, or browse through your digital photos for a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

