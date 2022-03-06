Powerful daughters of Mother Earth

International Women's Day is in the air once again. The theme for 2022 is 'gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow'. It's time to remember and award those who brought change in your life and society. Many of them might be in the other world. Others may be very old to remember what they had contributed in shaping and making strong young women. A few might be still active physically and mentally. Wherever they are it's the moral responsibility of the beneficiaries to felicitate them in their thoughts and thank them for shaping their lives. These women snatched their rights that rightfully belonged to them from the jaws of denial and refusal. It's their sheer courage and determination that made them the torch bearers for young women who were taking infant steps then, with no support. All the remarkable women deserve proper recognition.



A strong woman knows she has strength enough for the journey, but a woman of strength knows it is in the journey where she will become strong. In 1908, 15000 women marched through the streets of New York demanding for shorter working hours, better pay and the right to vote. In 1911 International Women's Day was honored for the first time in some European countries. Many countries recognized the contribution of women and celebrated the Women's Day on different days. Later, it was decided that March 8 can the globally accepted day to celebrate IWD. International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time by the United Nations in 1975.

Purple is the color of IWD, founded more than a century ago. Why do people wear purple on this day? Purple – represents visionary thinking, it is the color of future, the color had always symbolized the exact kind of gender equality that we are still fighting even for today. The color is historically associated with efforts to achieve gender equality. If there was ever a color that properly represents the strides that women are making to fight for a more equal society, it sounds like this is the best possible one.

The flower Mimosa Pudica (touch me not) was chosen as a symbol of strength, sensibility and sensitivity for Women's Day. The plant is not at all shade tolerant and known for its fast development. The leaves rest during night and open in the day a characteristic trait special to it. When the pods are touched, they explode. The flower looks very delicate, but it's actually very strong and able to grow and expand in hostile lands. Yes, just like women! The entire plant is utilized in one way or the other. The Mimosa represents the feminine world. Behind the gesture of giving this flower to women, there is a historical reason: In 1946 the activists Rita Montagna and Teresa Mattei-fighting for equality of women suggested to celebrate the first Women's Day after the war by offering branches of Mimosa to other women as a sign of respect and support and solidarity.

Many of the barriers to women's empowerment and equity are the result of cultural norms. While many women were aware of issues posed by gender inequality, others have become accustomed to it. Many men in power were hesitant to disrupt societal norms that were unfair to women. Women in 50's and 60's were to strive for beauty, elegance, marriage, children and a well-run home. That was the general concept of the society. Meanwhile popular culture ignored the fact that all women did not fit the mold that tradition had proscribed for them. In the early 60's deep cultural changes were altering the role of women in Indian as well as the world society. More females than ever were entering the paid work force, sharing the responsibility for house work and child rearing. The sixties were an edgy time of transition, change, and confusion. Most young women, at least in the middle class, expected to have access to the same careers and to receive the perks as men. Women were as aggressive as men in this stomp as men. A successful woman is the one who can build a firm foundation, with bricks others have thrown at her.

Young girls growing up in 60's saw a number of women playing important roles outside the home, in professions like law, teaching, medical and banking. The achievement of women in arts, science and humanities were also increasingly apparent. People became open to a broader view of women's roles in society. Women came, saw and conquered in various fields but also had babies and taken care of the needs of husbands and families. As the 70's dawned things looked brighter for women. Daughters of the previous generation women came of age and chose new paths unavailable to their mothers like delaying marriage from 18 to 22 and children, resisting marriage while pursuing higher education, joining the workforce and assuming independence and identities outside of the home. The gaps in education between men and women have disappeared for the younger generation. Postponing marriage and children gave them increased economic power and paved their entry into male dominated careers. These trail blazing women cut a path for all women to advance in work, entertainment, politics and culture in future years to come.

I am the product of the 60's and 70's where women's rights were sumptuously enjoyed by some of us and came under the influence directly. My first taste of this was in early 60's. As children we played in the park in the evening in Barkathpura chaman, even today it is known with the same name. At the stroke of 5.30 pm in the evening we assembled at the outer fence facing the road waiting for a black Baby Austin car. The minute it appeared we all burst with excitement, waved vigorously and cheered the driver and ran in to the park to resume our play. It was done with awe, and admiration for the lady, perhaps she was the only female driver in the entire city of Hyderabad. Every day we waited for her without fail if for some reason we got delayed by a minute she slowed down her vehicle and looked for us. Later we learnt that she was a practicing doctor. Her control of the wheel and her profession made a mark on our lives and we girls vowed to be like her. To this day I am grateful to her for inspiring me. She taught me that a charming woman doesn't follow the crowd; she is herself. From then on, I realized that no one can make me feel inferior without my consent.

Years have passed and scenes have changed but some impressions are permanent in my heart and manifest in life. I quite often remember my professors in The University College for Women, Koti, who after delivering lectures at Osmania University drove all the way from there to my college on time. They taught me the value of time, hard work and sense of purpose. Come Hell or High water your commitment is very important in your profession and in your life. I express my gratitude to Dr Narayan and Dr Basheeruddin, my English professors, their literary influence remains with me till day. Dr Vijayalakshmi, generated my interest in organic chemistry, Dr Imtiaz and Dr Venkatachalam in Zoology and Dr Tulasi Iyengar in Botany. These strong women, very loud and clear made me realize that the sex to which I belong is considered weak you will nevertheless find yourself a rock that bends to no wind. These were the strong, confident women of yesteryears who were not afraid to share their opinions and speak truth. They listened but did not let other problems let them down. They neither compared themselves, their achievements or their abilities against men nor gave a narrative of being oppressed and victimized. But they shaped the lives of many young women, guided them and advised them to bravely face every storm and strife.

Students or anybody as a matter of fact will forget what you said, what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel about themselves and their ability.