Ratnadeep Grand Queens Leadership Awards 2023 felicitate women leaders 

The International Association of Lions Clubs - Lions District 320A, celebrated the season 4 of Ratnadeep Grand Queens Leadership Awards 2023, which felicitated seventy one most influential and promising women at a glittering ceremony to commemorate International Women's Day.

Some of the prominent awardees were Ikebana artist Rekha Reddy; Ajita Reddy Yogesh of Hamstech College of Creative Education; Fitness specialist Dinaz Vervatwala; Prof. Dr Kavita Daryani Rao, Vice Chancellor, JNAFAU; RJ Nonstop Niki; Transgender Nanditha Sekhar, Athlete Podila Kavya; Malika e ghazal Devi Ramana Murthy; Artist Anjani Reddy, Singer Amrita Nayak; Dr Chinmayee Sukhavasi, Women Health.

The grand queens leadership awards concept was conceived by the renowned event organisation of India, "Celebration Makers" and is supported by Lions Club of Hyderabad Yuva. The awards started in Hyderabad in 2020 and has been travelling all India since then. The Kolkata and Bhubaneswar editions of the grand queens was hosted on 12th and 15th March, 2023, respectively.