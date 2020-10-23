Raw Mango’s latest collection inspired by Rajasthani folklore

Designer Sanjay Garg's latest collection is inspired by classic and folk forms from his home state Rajasthan.

Garg under his label Raw Mango launched the collection 'Moomal' on Day 1 of the ongoing digital edition of Lakme Fashion Week. The annual event which takes place twice a year in Mumbai has gone digital due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through a video clip, the designer takes the audience on a trip down memory lane and transports them to Rajasthan, known as the craft soul of India. A part of the film includes old photographs highlighting the culture of the region and its traditional clothing.

The film featured women wearing Garg's collection inspired by the traditional Rajput outfits re-imagined with a futuristic approach. No models were cast in the fashion film. Garg known for his rich handwoven textiles and authentic traditional handwoven ensembles is one of the pioneers of slow fashion In the country with a focus on sustainability and Make in India.

The collection is perfect for the festive season with its jewel tones comprising of poshaks, lehengas, jackets and graphically constructed cholis in colours like white, green, pink, yellow. The designer has used Bandhej techniques, brocade and hand embroidery to give the ensembles a rustic vibe.