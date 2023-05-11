Reels vs Real: Balancing parenthood & social media influencing

Being a parent is difficult enough without having to also work as social media influencers; adding the stress of your professional life as an influencer might seem like an impossible challenge.



Being a professional social media influencer is challenging because you must continuously balance managing your personal life with creating content and thinking about many aspects of communication. Additionally, it can be difficult to decide between real moments and showcasing reels for your platforms.

“Achieving success as a social media influencer requires more than just great content, it takes a time and energy commitment, too. Balancing influencer life with parenting, however, can be a challenge, from finding time to film content to developing engaging posts even when the energy is low.

In fact, by learning how to effectively manage your time, you can turn your career into an amazing opportunity for both you and your family. Define an ideal timeline of how you want your day to look and stick to it as much as possible. Not only will this help keep your following engaged but will also make sure you’re present when family time comes around,” says Pushpal Singh, That Couple Though.

Prioritising your commitments to work and family

It’s no secret that parenting is hard work.

As a social media influencer, it can feel like you have to constantly choose between advancing your career and meeting the needs of your children. Balancing these commitments requires thoughtful prioritisation, both of yourself and of your family.

Take time for yourself. Self-care is important for maintaining a healthy mental state and for living up to your responsibilities as a parent. It’s difficult to be there for those around you if you aren’t taking care of yourself first.

You should also think carefully before taking on too many commitments that could prevent you from being emotionally or physically present with your children. For example, if you’re tempted to accept an offer that requires long hours or excessive travel, consider if it’s worth sacrificing spending time with your kids.

Making priorities clear

Before accepting sponsored partnerships, be sure your priorities are clear-it’s important to protect your brand authenticity and make sure you’re representing yourself well. You need to pick and choose what brand partnerships will make sense with your parenting journey and have an impact on your followers. Not every opportunity is right for every parent-influencer, so don’t feel obligated to accept every offer that lands in your inbox.

Your family and your career as an influencer are both important and deserving of your attention and efforts. Finding the balance between the two can be a delicate tightrope act, but it can be done. By using your platform to spread positive messages, and being mindful of the content you share online, you can show the world that it is possible to be a parent and a successful influencer at the same time.

Your message will be embraced and it will encourage others to pursue their passions and find the balance between reels and reality.

Whether you choose to be transparent or strategic with your content, the most important message to share is that it is possible to be a great parent and an amazing influencer.