Role of homework in learning for your child

Response to homework is always in the spotlight, and it is decided by our stance based on societal attitudes to education. It has always been a topic of discussion all through the time. "It works" or "'It doesn't work" depends on our sentiments toward education. It works as it supplements and extends classroom learning, creates memory retention, and strengthens learning into well-formed chunks with practice and repetition at home, or it doesn't work as it takes away the personal and family time of learners.



Should students be given homework or not? How much homework is the 'right amount of homework'? Which grade level students benefit from homework more than others? Does it really enhance the level of learning, leading to higher academic performance, or does it result in stress and fatigue leading to frustration?

Sanyogita Sharma, Director, MRIS says, "Research finds homework is an effective tool for learning that extends beyond the task and develops many transferable skills like independent study and organisational skills, reinforces and helps learners retain the knowledge gained, makes them responsible for their learning, and encourages them to explore learning materials, seek support whenever required, and plan timelines for finishing assignments with a responsible attitude."

Students who take their home assignments seriously perform much better in academics and are better prepared for their future studies. Homework also provides insight to parents into the learning level of their children and creates a connection between the school and the families, whereas some may not consider it to be very helpful.

I think that in the post-pandemic time where students have really been forced to withdraw from paper and pen – particularly writing, deep and quality learning, regular and disciplined revision of the concepts learned in classrooms – meaningful and engaging homework can help in bridging the gaps besides taking students away from screens.

I also think that middle and senior school students benefit from extended work at home. Educators with flipped classroom strategies may assign work that students can do at home in a relaxed environment. If used effectively, homework can be an important means toward a formative educational end.

For an early and primary year learner who is still learning how to learn, reinforcement of the tasks done in school (in age-appropriate time span and quantity) along with some extension of that helps in inculcating a sense of responsibility and teaches organisational skills and time management.

For middle and senior scholars, while math requires regular practice, other subjects can be reinforced by way of application-based tasks, projects, research and conclusion, quizzes, and online exercises.

A home assignment that is

• engaging, relevant, well crafted, challenging yet achievable

• with precise objectives

• in sync with the learner's academic requirement, interests, and choice of presentation

• based on quality and not quantity

• aligned with the current times

• supports student learning—

Will bring positive quality change in the learner who will be self-directed and self-regulated as well as able to take charge of his/her learning.