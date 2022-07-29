  • Menu
Sara shares BTS video of doing bhangra on 'Atrangi Re' sets

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared a goofy boomerang on her social media as she wished her "Atrangi Re" co-star Dhanush a very happy birthday. Dhanush turned 39 and has been receiving best wishes from co-stars throughout the day.

In a throwback BTS video, Sara can be seen doing a Bhangra step in front of Dhanush on the sets of "Atrangi Re". The actress penned down a sweet caption saying: "Happy birthday, @dhanushkraja. Have the best day! As usual, I'm over-enthusiastic and excited while you are calm, poised and contained. Missing these Atrangi days #bts"

Sara had recently also congratulated Dhanush for his Hollywood debut in the Russo Brothers' "The Gray Man", which is streaming on Netflix. Her posts are a statement of the camaraderie the two actors share off-screen.

On the work front, the actress will be seen next in Pawan Kripalani's "Gaslight" with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal.

