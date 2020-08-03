Shrishti Art Gallery's gesture

Shrishti Art Gallery, in partnership with American India Foundation (AIF), a twenty-year-old not for profit organization, and with the support of 90+ artists, successfully completed its online fund raiser sale to help artists and artisans whose livelihoods have been severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

72 selected Artists & Artisans will receive a Shrishti-AIF Grant of INR 25,000 each paid in equal installments over five months starting September 2020.

Lakshmi Nambiar who owns Shrishti Art Gallery says, "We witnessed the plight of migrant workers and within weeks realised that the artists too need help. Some do not even have a white ration card. Many lost a sense of purpose and that is when we brought 90 Indian artists together who contributed 50 per cent of the online sales proceed to charity."

"We are now calling for applications from emerging artists and artisans who are in dire financial need," she added.

A jury to select the artists has been constituted that includes a representative of AIF and Krishnamurthy of Kochi Biennale fame. Artists can submit applications to www.tinyurl.com/ShrishtiAIF by August 20, 2020.