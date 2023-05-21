Shruti Sachdeva: A lady with a mission to heal the world

When it comes to spiritual healing, our thought process is spontaneously drawn towards India which has most acclaimed spiritual healers working unstintingly for the betterment of mankind. On the top of hierarchy is placed a lady whom her clients reverentially address as Shruti, a real healer with utmost devotion. Therefore, the fact cannot be refuted that Shruti Sachdeva, over the years, has registered her towering and lofty presence in this realm as an eminent spiritual healer who indubitably epitomises the subtle idea and ideal of the spiritual essence of Karma and deftly goads her people to the path of self-realization. In an exclusive conversation, The lady with a mission to heal the world speaks with Hans India.



From your experience, how do you define healing?

As a spiritual healer, I understand spiritual healing as a holistic approach to wellness that involves addressing the spiritual, emotional, and energetic imbalances that may be contributing to a person’s physical or psychological health challenges. This healing approach acknowledges the interconnectedness of all aspects of human experience, and aims to promote balance and harmony within the individual and between the individual and the wider world.

What are the duties of a spiritual healer?

The duties of a Spiritual Healer may vary, depending on their approach and training, but some common responsibilities may include: Creating a safe environment, facilitating the healing process by using techniques such as meditation, energy work, or prayer, providing guidance to overcome obstacles, advocating for the well-being by promoting healthy habits and self-care practices, continuing their own personal and spiritual growth through ongoing education, self-reflection, and self-care.

How did you become interested in becoming a spiritual healer and therapist?

I am honored to share my journey with you and to shed light on how I became passionate about spiritual healing and therapy. My interest in this field began at the young age when I witnessed firsthand profound impact that spiritual practices and inner work can have on an individual’s well-being.

Growing up, I experienced a number of personal challenges that left me feeling lost, confused, and disconnected from my inner self. I struggled with anxiety, depression, and a sense of disconnection from the world around me. It wasn’t until I started exploring spiritual practices such as meditation, prayer, and energy work that I began to find a sense of peace and balance in my life.

As I continued on my own healing journey, I felt a deep calling to help others find the same sense of connection and healing that I had discovered. I pursued education and training in various forms of therapy and healing, including counseling, energy work to and meditation.

Through my work as a spiritual healer and therapist, I have had the privilege of supporting individuals from all walks of life as they navigate their own personal challenges and journey towards greater well-being. I have seen firsthand the transformative power of spiritual practices and inner work, and I am continually inspired by the resilience and courage of my clients.

In my role as a spiritual healer and therapist, I strive to create a safe and supportive space where individuals can explore their inner selves, heal from past traumas, and cultivate a deeper sense of connection and purpose in their lives. It is my greatest joy to witness the profound transformations that can occur when individuals engage in this deep inner work, and I am honored to play a small role in supporting their journey towards greater well-being and fulfillment.

What should people look for when seeking out a healer?

When seeking out a Spiritual Healer, there are a few key things that individuals should look for to ensure that they find a practitioner who is a good fit for their needs and goals. These include:

Qualifications and Training: Look for a Spiritual Healer who has undergone professional training and certification in their area of practice. This can help ensure that the practitioner has the knowledge and skills needed to provide effective and safe healing services.

Specialization and Expertise: Consider the specific areas of focus and expertise of the Spiritual Healer. Some practitioners may specialize in certain areas of healing, such as energy work, meditation, or trauma recovery. Look for a practitioner whose specialization aligns with your own needs and goals.

Personal Connection: It’s important to feel comfortable and at ease with the Spiritual Healer you choose. Look for a practitioner who creates a safe and supportive environment, listens deeply to your concerns, and demonstrates empathy and compassion.

Ensure that the Spiritual Healer you choose operates with ethical standards and boundaries.

Do you practice yoga, your take on it?

Yoga is a powerful tool for promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, and can be a beneficial practice for individuals seeking spiritual healing and growth. Many Spiritual Healers incorporate yoga or other physical practices into their way to support their clients’ overall health and well-being.

That being said, it’s important to note that not all Spiritual Healers will have the same approach when it comes to promoting healing and growth. Each healer has his/her own unique perspective and methodology.

What types of things do you take into consideration when you get a new patient?

As a Spiritual Healer, there are several important things that I take into consideration . These include:

Needs and Goals: Understanding the specific needs and goals is essential in order to tailor my approach to their individual situation. I listen carefully to their concerns, ask questions to maximize the outcomes.

What is role of breath and why healers lay special emphasis on it?

Breath plays a crucial role in spiritual healing and growth, and many healers lay special emphasis on it. Breath is intimately connected to our physical, mental, and emotional states. By focusing on the breath and becoming more aware of our breathing patterns, we can learn to regulate our nervous system and promote relaxation and calmness. This can help reduce stress, anxiety, and other negative emotions, and promote a greater sense of well-being and balance.