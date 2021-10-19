Soha Ali Khan talks sustainable fashion

At the recently held Lake Fashion Week X Fashion Design Council of India event which took place in Mumbai, actress Soha Ali Khan was muse for Megha Jain Madaan. The festive collection by Madaan for her label Abstract was a luxurious line of creations. Khan dazzled in a sensational, black, will-powered gown with horizontal gold braiding, while the deep olive train added a regal touch. The actress talks about her take on fashion.

Read Excerpts:

Are you looking forward to on-ground fashion events and the energy that comes with physical shows and appearances?

I am I mean, I think that it's been a while that we've all been at home and the livelihood of artisans, designers make-up artist, hairdressers has suffered. Everyone's looking forward to being backed and last but not least me; there's a different energy, of course.

The outfit chosen for you at the show, how does it complement your style?

I really think that the outfit complimented my body type because it sort of showed off my arms which are very toned and strong. I've been working on them. So I'm happy that they chose, an off-shoulder outfit. The beautiful train, added length which I require a little bit off. So, I think it was very feminine, and I think the silhouette was a good one for me.

What are your travel essentials?

Wetwipes, sanitiser, spare masks and water. I would say a book but I haven't read a book since I've become a mother. I would say iPad, cotton wool for ears, and a lollipop.

How do you support sustainable fashion?

One should reuse their clothes. You don't need to buy new clothes, all the time. We share clothes, among friends with similar body types, all the time, whether it's children's clothes as well as my clothes. Recycle, you know, if a pair of jeans have started to fray, cut them into shorts, you can also T-Shirts in a number of different ways. So you can recycle, use materials that are good for the planet, don't use plastic and things like this.