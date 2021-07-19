Sona Mohapatra grateful to be back on stage

Singer Sona Mohapatra took to social media on Sunday to share the news with fans that she is travelling to Bengaluru from Mumbai for a live performance.

The singer further expressed that she is grateful to be back on the stage, saying this is what she is born to do.

"I am doubly vaccinated but doubly masked up at all times too dear India . We are not out of the woods as yet. Off to the Garden City for a 'Sona Live' gig with a very painful and torn rotater cuff muscle in my shoulder.

Major gratitude for the opportunity to go back on stage and do what I was born to!" Sona shared in an Instagram post.

The singer also shared photographs along with her team from Bengaluru airport after landing. On the work front, Sona has just dropped her latest single "Ek din (Manhattan Memories)" composed by her music composer husband Ram Sampath and written by Munna Dhiman.