Spotify introduces ‘AmplifiHer’ to support women talent

Time and again, audio listening trends and charts in India have shown that despite the presence of talented local female artists, music composers and producers, lyricists, as well as podcast creators and hosts, their voices are underrepresented in the industry. Today, Spotify India is announcing 'AmplifiHer', an initiative to put the spotlight on women in India's audio industry, as they tell their stories of growth and success, encouraging the next generation of female talent to join the creative world of music and podcasts.

Featuring female talent from across the audio industry, this initiative will go on through the year, and include three key elements to 'amplifyHer'

Encourage sharing



Master-classes, fireside chats, and career tips and tricks from several accomplished women in the industry. This includes Aastha Atray, Alokananda Dasgupta, Asees Kaur, Heena Kriplani, Kausar Munir, Neha Bhasin, Nikhita Gandhi, Mae Thomas, Priya Saraiya, Ritnika Nayan, and Riya Mukherjee. These opportunities, identified by Spotify across digital platforms, will take place every month between April to December, and tackle different themes, ranging from how you can make the most of tech features on streaming platforms to grow your career, to why equilibrium is more important than equality in the Indian audio industry. Listen to them talk about why they want to amplify women in audio, here, and on Spotify India's Instagram stories.

Increase visibility



Ensuring artists and creators have a platform to shine on Spotify's recently launched 'Global Equal Hub', which is also available in India. This will give listeners and aspiring talent an opportunity to learn more about the women who are changing the game in India's audio industry. It spans powerful playlists such as Women of Indie India, Women of Punjabi Pop, Women of Bollywood, Kollywood Queens, Girls Like You - Telugu, among others. There are also women-led podcasts including Maed in India, Kalki Presents: My Indian Life, The Overthink Tank, Yours Positively and more.

Elevate conversations



Through 'AmplifiHer', Spotify will launch its global Sound Up program in India. Already running in 6 countries, Sound Up is expected to come to India later this year. Sound Up is Spotify's podcast accelerator program that empowers individuals to tell their stories using podcasting, and amplifying them across the world. It gives podcasters from underrepresented communities the tools to boost their platforms and build their own shows. In India, Spotify will focus on female creators.

Spotify hopes to increase the awareness and industry conversations around women in audio in a meaningful and sustained manner using 'AmplifiHer'.