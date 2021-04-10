Styling sling bags for every look

Sling bags have become a big hit in the fashion circuit. There are wide range of compact, modern slings created with innovative and gorgeous cruelty-free fabrics. Versatile and easily adjustable; sling it over your shoulder, or across the chest for convenience and comfort. From a variety of different styles and colours here is a list to pick your favourite must-have sling bag

Envelope Style Sling Bag

Are you heading out for a brunch party, or just hanging out with your friends in a mall? These envelope-style sling bags for girls would look great on you for these themes. This style is simple, classic, and very chic. You can carry it with a pair of jeans and a plain t-shirt, or a long skirt with a tank tube. Match it with nude colours to look best.

Mosaic White Metal Clutch

This clutch has a very royal and ethnic look to it. But you can also pull it off for a party in a club. Pair it with a beautiful sari, a black or white jumpsuit, or a white, peach, or beige lehenga to complete your look. You can never go wrong with this clutch on any occasion.

Round Floral Sling Bags

These cute floral bags would say it out loud, say Yes! To Spring. floral sling bags are favourite of all and very popular among young girls. Pair it up with an oversized shirt, a mini skirt, and some boots, and you can never go wrong with this look. Your sling bag will be a statement in your OOTD.

Chequered Cloth Sling Bag

This sling bag is very chic, very simple, and very stylish. This clutch will heighten your style in a classy way, and add a young touch to your look. This sling bag can hold your makeup, phone, keys, power bank, a small notebook, and your mobile phone. The golden sling gives the sling bag a very luxurious look.

Metal Studded Sling Purse

Add a gothic look to your black t-shirts and jeans. This simple and modern sling bag for girls is an instant style uplifter for any western look. You can pair them up with shorts, a plain t-shirt, and a jacket and your look is complete. These studded sling bags can hold all your important items that you need to carry along with you while stepping out.