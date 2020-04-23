Take care of your hands during Covid-19

Hand washing remains the number one tip for preventing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). It's common sense and it works.

Frequent, effective, safe and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measure to protect yourself from deadly COVID 19, because it reduces the risk of infecting other people. The soap dissolves the fat membrane and the virus falls apart like a house of cards and 'dies', or becomes inactive.

The thumb rule is that you should wash your hands for at least 20-30 seconds. An easy way to time it is by singing the full happy birthday song twice, making the experience quick and pleasant.

Actually, the skin on the back of the hands is thin and lacks oil glands. That is why the hands are prone to wrinkles and lines. The nails also become dry and brittle, breaking or chipping easily. So along with protecting ourselves from the new disease, we also need to protect our hands.

Excessive hand washing can lead to and exacerbate skin issues like pain, redness, flaking and itching. Ironically, by over-washing our skin, we can develop dry cracks in the skin giving bacteria an entry point into our bodies which lead to conditions such as eczema.

The outermost layer of our skin is composed of oils and wax, and it acts as both a shield from the outside and a guard that maintains natural moisture in the skin. This natural barrier is broken down by the suds created by soap while washing hands.

Here are some luxury treatment for hands:

l Take four teaspoon almond oil and mix one tablespoon rose water. Add half-teaspoon tincture benzoin, drop by drop. Mix together. Apply this on the hands. Wear loose cotton socks on the hands and leave on the preparation all night. Rinse off with plain water next morning.

l Use hand ointment or cream instead of a lotion as these are more effective. Vaseline is still the most effective moisturiser out there.

l Lemon juice and sugar rubbed together with the hands helps to soften the skin.

l Take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil, 2 tablespoons lemon juice and 3 tablespoon coarse sugar. Mix together till it becomes a paste. Apply and rub into hands. Wash off after 15 minutes. Do this three times a week.

l Take fresh orange peels, pierce them with a fork. Rub the peels on the hands to brighten them.

l Choker (wheat bran) and besan (gram flour) can be mixed with turmeric and milk into a paste and applied on the hands. Wash off after 20 minutes. This softens, cleanses and tightens the skin.

l Mix almond oil and honey in equal parts and massage into the nails and cuticles.

l For dry nails, warm any vegetable oil and soak fingers in it for ten minutes. Wipe off with a moist towel.

l A few almonds eaten daily make the nails strong. Include whole grains, yogurt, leafy green vegetables, sprouts and fruits n your diet.

l If your skin is sensitive to harsh chemicals then you should handle cleaning supplies while wearing gloves.

l One-teaspoon Brewer's yeast added to one glass of fresh fruit juice also keeps the nails and skin in good condition.

l At nighttime before going to bed, apply thick moisturiser and then cover with cotton gloves to increase absorption. Consider a humidifier at night—raising the humidity level in a room can help dry skin.

l Germs spread more easily from wet skin than from dry skin, so drying your hands completely is an important step. Paper towels or clean clothes are the most effective way to remove germs without spreading them to other surfaces.