Take inspiration on how to ace your fashion game from these B-Town diva's

It's time to live in the sunshine, swim in the sea, wear pastel colours and keep yourself hydrated because summer is here and so is the pressure to beat the heat. If you haven't updated your wardrobe yet then we have some tips for your summer wardrobe straight from B-town divas, let's see how they are handling their summers.

Aliaa Bhatt

Aliaa's easy breezy lavender pastel Delilah dress is definitely love at first sight look giving her girly girl innocent and romantic vibes. You will never regret incorporating this lavender color dress and white heels to your wardrobe for any day's brunch or late evening date plans because it looks so on point. Therefore, the dress was sold out soon and we all know why, so add pastel to your wardrobe and nail down just like Aliaa.

Sonam Kapoor

If you are that traditional girl all year round who is also extremely stylish than this look of Sonam Kapoor is an ultimate guide for your summer wardrobe. This Sonam Kapoor's bright outfit clearly exaggerates the sweet feminine look with some creativity and unique style, it looks so comfortable that you can slip into them at any time of the day. The aquamarine blue dress with saddle tan bag and loafers can be your summer outfit too.

Kareena Kapoor

If you are not someone who likes to experiment a lot with her outfit specially while going to work or college then Kareena Kapoor's this look is definitely for you. She looks so effortless in baby pink shirt and wide bottom jeans with unique shades saving her eyes from blazing sun. This can be anyone's Monday outfit to work during summers.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday never stops to startle us with her exclusive shoes and mini dress combinations, this spring and summer is definitely be more casual, yet still incredibly stylish for your brunch with girls as she looks serene in white on white outfit and Skechers D'Lites chunky sneakers. This can definitely be one of your summer days look.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's style has evolved over a period of time, and it's safe to say that star has always kept it simple yet classy.

Out of all looks this has to be definitely one of your summer looks, the light khaki dress with white floral print and peachish-pink bag can definitely be your ally to any café around the city.