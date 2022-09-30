Taking care of fashion jewellery in monsoon

During the humid monsoon season, your jewels are most vulnerable and require extra love and care. We've compiled a list of suggestions for keeping your favourite fashion jewellery in good condition during the humid monsoon season. These tips will ensure that your jewellery is as clean as if you bought it yesterday.



Keep your jewellery dry and clean

If you want to keep your fashion jewellery sparkling, make sure to keep it dry and clean, especially during the monsoon season. Fashion jewellery is not intended to be worn on a daily basis as chemicals can cause a reaction.

Cream or perfume should be kept away from your trendy jewellery. Apply your lotion and perfume first, then finish with your jewellery. Even water can be damaging to your jewellery, so remove it before washing your hands or taking a bath.

Cleaning is the key



The vast majority of jewellery cleaners are extremely harsh on fashion jewellery and are intended to clean silver, gold, and platinum metals. As a result, do not use them to clean your fashionable jewellery. When jewellery gets wet in the rain, the best thing to do is blow dry it and then dry it with a soft cloth.

Give your jewellery a final wipe with an anti-tarnish soft cloth before putting it away at the end of the day.

This ensures that no residual moisture, oil, or dust remains. Make certain that the container in which the jewellery is stored is moisture resistant.

Store it properly

Excessive exposure to air and humidity can wreak havoc on your precious jewels if you keep your costume jewellery loose in a drawer. Individual, airtight bags made of anti-tarnish paper are recommended for storing jewellery. Moisture has the ability to degrade metal alloys used in jewellery, causing them to lose their lustre. To avoid this, store your jewellery in a box with a sturdy exterior and a soft interior.

Keep it gleaming by inserting small silica gel packets to absorb moisture and keep them sheen. Blow-dry the jewellery manually to dry even the slightest of moisture. Go for a box with separate compartments to ensure that your jewellery does not get broken or scratched because of any kind of friction.

Apart from your health, monsoon is the season when your jewellery requires special attention. It is critical that you check your sparkling pieces on a regular basis so that they always reflect a new shine and brilliance, making them perfect and ready to wear while enjoying the monsoon as it is joyful, refreshing, and provides us with a burst of vibrant energy.