Thinning of Hair? Tips that can help

Noticing that your hair is thinning might be distressing. Although it may be a natural process or part of ageing for many of us, some might experience rapid thinning of hair due to several factors that need immediate attention and professional solutions. Because once you know the root cause, it becomes a lot easier to manage your hair and make it feel thicker and look shinier. However, it is essential to talk to a dermatologist or trichologist who can recommend treatment methods that might be right for you.



Here are some tips to maintaining your hair



Wash and condition your hair regularly: To maintain healthy and strong hair, you do not need to wash your hair every day. Instead, dermatologists suggest that one must wash their hair two or three times a week. Remember, washing your hair every day will soon scrape your hair of necessary oil and cause damage. In addition, use moisturising shampoos that do not contain sulphates. It will give your hair a shine and help it get stronger.

Use a leave-in conditioner or detangler: Soon after applying shampoo and conditioning, use a conditioner or detangler for your hair. It will boost moisture in your hair and provide heat protection before you begin styling.

Hairstyle: Avoid complicated hairstyles. Chronic stress on the hair follicle, often due to tight hairstyles, may lead to hair loss. In particular, ensure you're not wearing hairstyles that pull on the scalp, such as high and tight ponytails, braids, or dread for extended periods.

Microneedling: It is a dermatologist-suggested treatment method that may help you with hair growth. Microneedling is also known to improve the health of hair follicles. Get in touch with a doctor who can tell you whether this treatment is safe for you, including recommending a specific micro-needling device.

Hair transplant: Hair transplant gives you lasting results. A surgeon removes individual hairs from one part of the body and transplants them to thinning or balding areas on the scalp. Again, you need to talk with a dermatologist to determine if this treatment is proper for you.

Platelet-rich plasma: It is a hair treatment method in which a dermatologist takes your blood and puts it in a machine that separates it from plasma. After this, they inject the plasma into your scalp where you experience thinning of hair. Most people get this treatment done once a month for three months, with a follow-up every 3 to 6 months.

Multivitamins: Multivitamins can help you address thinning hair caused by nutritional deficiencies. It is essential to know that healthy hair depends on your overall health. Therefore, if you are low on several vital vitamins, get in touch with a doctor who can recommend daily multivitamins packed with iron, folic acid, and zinc to keep your hair growing thick and strong.

Eat a balanced diet: Thinning of hair and hair loss both are associated with a lack of micronutrients in the body such as iron, and macronutrients, like protein. Therefore, speak with your doctor or dietitian and plan your meal. In addition, speak with your doctor about supplements you're considering before taking them — especially multivitamins that have a combination of micronutrients and fat-soluble vitamins.

Consider quitting smoking: Smoking is linked to hair loss and thinning. Moreover, smoking may also worsen hair loss because of its bodily inflammatory effects. In addition, it is also believed that smoking can disrupt your hair's growth cycle and even lead to colour loss.

(The author is a MD Dermatologist, Founder of Assure Clinics)