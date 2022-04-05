Timeless jewellery pieces you can pass down onto generations fondly

Jewellery, and particularly the fine jewellery industry is driven heavily by classics. Since theyre high-value luxury goods, everyone wants to make the most out of them which is only fair and really supports the idea of investing in a quality that can be worn multiple times and still be passed down onto generations fondly.

Prakshi Sharma, Creative Head & Designer of Prakshi Fine Jewellery shares timeless jewellery trends:

Tennis Bracelets



When we say Tennis Bracelets are never going out of fashion, we really mean it. It's truly a classical and timeless piece of jewel. It consists of a single row of handcrafted diamonds of any one shape, which encircle the wrist and can always be customized for your exact wrist size. It can also be made with coloured gemstones like emeralds, sapphires, or rubies. Wear one as it is, pair it with a watch, stack, mix and match with bangles, there's nothing you can't do with a tennis bracelet. It's an invincible piece of jewellery for everyone.

Fancy shaped eternity bands



An eternity ring typically consists of a continuous band of your preferred cut/shape of diamonds or gemstones. While round cut stones are most commonly used, choosing a different cut like marquise or oval can also make a lot of difference. Eternity band is the kind of jewellery that makes you happy season after season and year after year with its unhinged timelessness.

One statement jewellery piece

Jewellery really has the power to make or break your look. While staples are staples for a reason, having a statement piece is another evergreen essential you must have in your jewellery box for when you want to look effortless, easy but still striking. Having a talking point such as your statement jewellery is what makes you stand out from the crowd.

Dainty diamond necklaces



Necklaces and pendants in diamonds with the daintiest chains are staples individually and never go out of trend. When you layer some of them together they look extravagant and yet approachable. These days the chains also have closures at different lengths for your convenience and can also be worn as chokers or even anklets. It's also always smart to have minimal jewellery that is multi-purpose and will remain evergreen.

Solitaire studs



Solitaire refers to a single gemstone, generally a diamond. A solitaire stud typically features a diamond mounted on the end of a post, which passes through a piercing in the ear or earlobe. With no visible point of connection, studs appear to float where they are located. They are so effortless, and with multiple cuts and shapes of gemstones, they look even edgier. They can be worn on both ears, on just one, or through different piercings across the body. It's hard to find someone who doesn't own a good old treasured and go-to pair of solitaire studs. This trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon but ear sliders are picking up in the market as well.