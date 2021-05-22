Vedika Mehta: Short content format have grown over the years

Vedika Mehta is an Indian Content Creator and Instagram Star. She came into the limelight after appearing in the song Chaar Chudiyaan with famous Punjabi singer Nikk. She is well known for her beautiful looks, cute smile, and awesome personality. She is famous on various social media platforms including Instagram for posting her eye-catching images. Vedika Mehta has over 200K followers on her Instagram, having an impressive online presence which she keeps up to date with her engaging content.



Vedika shares, "Camera has always been my friend, I like staying in front of the camera. Growing up, I indulged into everything,be it hosting, acting, content creation or music videos I love my job. My journey has been amazing as well challenging. It can get overwhelming sometimes but I enjoy what I do which makes most things easier. What I've realised overtime is that consistency is the key with a lot of experimentation on creating content. Being true to yourself and promoting the content you believe in, makes it more relatable and organic I feel like more than me aspiring to get into this field, it's this field that found me. I started creating content just for fun and it lead me to bigger things. When I saw that people were enjoying my posts, that motivated me & increase my focus on preparing content that my audience would like to indulge in. It just happened and I am glad it did for me."

Sharing about the changes you have seen of content creation over the couple of years, she shares that last year, Instagrams IGTV was doing really well but after the introduction of reels, people have really started following short duration content. The visibility and reach that reels can give your profile is massive.

She adds, "I've seen so many people come up because of the introduction of reels. There's a long way to go for short format content. I believe short format content will last long. Based on the success of tiktok, we know that people enjoy short format content. Scrolling through Reels can be very addictive hence they offer more visibility potential and reach. Instagram trends have amplified that. The content is quicker to create, share and consume."

Vedika further shares that the pandemic has helped her gain a lot of focus into her work.

"The pandemic allowed me to devote allot more time and effort into it. I couldn't sit idle at home why is why I started creating content on a daily basis. I started experimenting & being consistent with my posts. Staying active on stories helped me a lot too. Being occupied with creation also kept me sane at home. So, lockdown actually turned out to be a blessing for me. In these short form content, there is so much room for creativity. We've seen how one trend gets introduced and people make it their own. Good reach on one trending reel motivated people to create more and be innovative," adds the influencer.

`

#WhatVedWore series

#WhatVedWore was started with wanting to give out genuine outfit and brand recommendations. Whether they're local businesses or already established ones. It's a lot to do with her personal style meaning what Vedika Wore.

The Pawfect Closet

Growing up, being an entrepreneur was always her dream and being an influencer gave her a platform to do it.

"The Pawfect Closet is an online store for pet accessories which will soon have clothing and other pet needs as well. The aim of Pawfect Closet is affordable fashion for pets. So, every pet owner can afford something as simple as a bowtie for their pet. This idea came out of love for my dog, Chase because I'd love dressing him up and that's when I knew I wanted to make something of my own," ends the actor and content creator.