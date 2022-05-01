Warangal women speaks about infertility

Infertility is still considered taboo in India and is never discussed openly. The staggering fact is that more than 27.5 million face infertility in India but only 3% seek help from fertility clinics. With the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) also decreasing to 1.7 in several states including Telangana, this will have a huge impact on the country in terms of economy and growth.

National Infertility Awareness Week was initially observed in the US more than 3 decades ago to break the barriers around infertility and support people in their parenthood journey. There is still a lack of awareness about infertility and the several treatment possibilities in India.

On the occasion of National Infertility Awareness Week (Apr 24th – Apr 30th), Oasis Fertility, Warangal in association with WOGSI conducted a 2 km Walkathon in Warangal to motivate people to open up about their infertility issues and also create awareness about the effects of pesticide, lifestyle, pollution, etc. on fertility. The 2 km Fertility Walk was followed by awareness sessions by fertility specialists and the leading gynecologists of the city. Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Warangal, Dr Purushotham President WOGSI, Dr Sandhya Rani, General Secretary, WOGSI, Senior Gynecologists Dr Anjani Devi, Dr H Sandhya Rani, and Municipal Corporator Mr Baswaraju Kumar graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jalagam Kavya Rao, Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Warangal, stated "In Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, people suffer in silence as they don't have any clue about advanced fertility treatments. Male infertility also equally contributes to infertility in a couple which many are unaware of. Pesticide residue is becoming one of the major reasons for infertility in rural areas and it can affect sperm health and also reduce the chance of conception in women. We have several advanced fertility treatments that can help couples overcome infertility but speaking openly about infertility is the need of the hour".

Dr Sandhya Rani, General Secretary, WOGSI stated "Lifestyle has a great impact on one's fertility. A healthy diet, regular exercise, and a stress-free routine can help a lot of women to improve their reproductive health and also achieve their parenthood dream".

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Gynecologist Dr Anjani Devi said "PCOS, endometriosis, fibroids, etc. are also on the rise. It is very important to seek medical help without any delay as these can have a negative impact on women's fertility".