Well-balanced diet while pregnant 

A well- balanced meal plan should be a lifelong priority but it is of critical importance when one is planning to have a baby. Yes, you heard right! The foundation of a healthy child begins before he is even conceived. In fact, proper nutrition at this eminent period can ensure optimum health for the following two generations of progeny.

In the same way like a farmer fertilizes the soil before planting his crops, women who plan to get pregnant, need to enrich their bodies and womb in order to properly nourish their future child. As one would try to keep their house spic and span before the visit of a guest, follow my suggestions to prepare your body for the arrival of your bundle of joy.

A Fool- proof diet that works for every age group, every season and every juncture in life is – 'The Indian Diet'. It is balanced in all nutrients, easily available, malleable to any season and perfect for preconception.

Indian whole grains are integral in this period. Whole wheat, Rice are staples we cannot do without. Millets like jowar, nachni, bajra add variation along with a bulk of fibre and important nutrients like calcium and iron. Whole Grains also impart essential. B vitamins like folate that are important for fetal growth and development.

Protein is required to form tissues and muscles to create the womb lining. Whole pulses like rajma, moong, chickpea, channa and dals like masoor, tur, moogar etc. provide enough protein along with magnesium, zinc, iron, folate.

Every roti is incomplete without ghee and every Indian meal is incomplete without good fats. Fats like ghee and coconut satiate and keep you full for longer as well as act as transporters of all the healing substances found in Indian spices. Nuts like almonds, walnuts and seeds like flaxseed, pumpkin and sesame provide Vitamin E and Omega-3. They are two essential antioxidant nutrients that play a part in neural growth of the future fetus.

Eating plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables is a no-brainer but eating seasonal varieties is more beneficial. You get the goodness of vitamins, minerals, fiber and also a smaller chance of encountering pesticides and inorganic fertilizers that could be harmful during pregnancy.

The cherry on top of the Indian diet cake are the spices and herbs. Not only do they transform the flavour of a dish but they act as digestive aids, lower blood sugar, protect the heart and fight infections. Cutting out processed sugar, white flour, fried food and unnecessary preservatives is a mammoth step towards a healthy future. To prepare for pregnancy, I suggest you to definitely choose 'The Indian Diet' as your fuel and secure your health and that of generations to come.