What to carry for hiking, backpacking

As we step into the unlock phase, many people have begun travelling again while taking the necessary precautions. Although travelling and backpacking are common, one can't deny the fact that people face various issues like hygiene, access to a clean bathrooms, lack of oxygen, especially when you are travelling in the mountains.



To make the journey easy and exciting at the same time, here is a list of travel essentials to have in your backpack while travelling, especially to the mountains.

Toilet seat sanitizer

Public toilets have never been a picnic to visit. Women usually develop problems related to urine infections after using these unhygienic washrooms. To solve the hygiene problems and prevent urine infection caused by unclean lavatories, you can always carry PeeSafe toilet seat sanitiser spray.

Disinfectant surface spray

Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live. People have become more cautious while touching anything or using anything from outside. If you are not sure whether touching a surface is safe or not, you can make it safe by using disinfectant surface spray by disinfectant spray. It can kill a wide range of microorganisms within a few seconds minimizing your risk of infection.

Intimate hygiene wash

An intimate wash is a must when you are travelling. Ayouthveda Vagitone Intimate Hygiene Wash is a unique pH-balanced formula designed to offer an excellent personal hygiene experience. It does not contain any harsh chemicals, parabens, or sulphate, and is cruelty-free. The product contains Green Tea and Aloe Vera which helps to prevent bad odour and itching and improves hygiene by maintaining a healthy flora. The Vagitone Intimate Hygiene Wash is 100 per cent sulphate and hormone-free.

Portable oxygen can

Vacations are always too short to lose a day to mountain sickness. Advances in portable oxygen technology have made it increasingly possible for those with cardiopulmonary challenges to lead full and active lives. People are no longer limited to short car trips or short domestic flights or hesitation to travel to mountains. Go2therapy's 99 per cent pure oxygen cans are enriched with a much higher concentration of oxygen -- 4 1/2 times the normal air we breathe. It helps in breathlessness during sudden shock, jerk, suffocation and choking. It is also ideal for use as first aid for treating hypoxia, hypoxemia, cluster headaches. It will prove to be a life-saving tool during an accident, drowning, cardiovascular arrests etc., making it a permanent part of your travel kit.

Hand sanitizer

You may not realize but you may touch all kinds of stuff when you are travelling. Most food poisoning is caused by dirty hands rather than the food itself. This is the first layer of protection you have for viruses and bacteria. Now that the world is facing a pandemic, keeping your hands clean is a must.