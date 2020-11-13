When Tradition meets Trends

The saying, 'You can do anything as long as you have the passion, the drive, the focus, and the support', goes well with the journey of Neha Arora, a Dehradun based entrepreneur.



Who does not love the typical traditional juttis, especially during the current festive season? With the same love for Punjabi suits and juttis, Neha always wanted to do a business of the same.

Neha shares, "Doing business was always on my mind. It was like either I'll be doing something related to Punjabi suits or juttis because these two things I have loved since childhood. So I decided to do a business of the juttis as it was something which people can't get easily. For me 'Tradition Meets Trends' is my baby brand. I always wanted people to know me by my work and Tradition meets trends has made this possible. We have our own manufacturing of Punjabi juttis. Each and every style is designed by me and then we have a team of artisans who give life to my designs. Tradition Meets Trends is known for its genuine pricing and good quality. This is something which we make us different."

Not to forget, business without challenges is something that can never happen and so like the other entrepreneurs Neha had her own challenges in order to make her business a success. Tradition meets Trends being an e-commerce site, there were a different set of challenges that Neha had to overcome.

"Building online clientage is a big challenge. Gaining the trust of the people is a challenge till date. Since, I live in Dehradun, getting that perfect kind of raw material is still a challenge due to which I have to source everything from different places. The pandemic has also affected our business like the others. Since the raw materials are imported from various states, the rates of courier companies has been increased up to 25% and even the raw material cost has been increased. So it's getting tougher to manage the price range," adds Neha.

Tradition meets Trend also include a team of artisans who are expert in doing various techniques of handwork. The juttis are manufactured in their workshop.

She says, "Managing everything sometimes get very tough but the support from my family is one thing that will always keep me going. I am blessed to have a family who support and respect my work. My daughter is 12 years old now and she is now able to understand my work. We will be launching few different kinds of footwear in the coming years. Our website is in making and will be launched by January."

A few well-known clients of the brand include Mouni Roy, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Heli Daruwala, Surbhi Jyoti, Sunanda Sharma, Sara Gurpal, Mahi Vij and many others.