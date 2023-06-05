Woods Launches ‘Break Up With Plastic’ Campaign to Promote Sustainability and Reduce Plastic Usage

Woods, a leading sustainable real estate company, brought in the ‘World Environment Day’ on June 04 2023 with its 'Break Up With Plastic' campaign.



A lifestyle initiative by UNEP, #BeatPlasticPollution 2023 aims to draw focus on the state of plastic pollution in the world. The dynamic team of Executive Junior Interns at Woods put together an event for the books. They planned activities to combat plastic pollution with eco-friendly reusable fabric bags made of used saris, metal straws and mugs, and bamboo toothbrushes. By promoting eco-friendly alternatives and encouraging individuals to adopt eco-friendly alternatives, they made change easily adaptable for adults and children alike.

The event also saw the guests plant over 100 native trees at Woods, and partake in pottery and painting workshops to emphasise the importance of art and individual actions in preserving the environment. An added bonus was the launch of the ‘Break Up With Plastic!’ OR ‘BUP!’ Store which sold branded merchandise for a good cause.

A sustainable lifestyle was presented with recyclable alternatives, ending the fabulous event with the Internship Graduation and a keynote speech by Rama who makes recyclable bags out of used saris.

Speaking about the event, a representative from Stone Craft Group said, "We believe that change starts with individuals, and together, we can make a significant impact on our environment." Join Woods in breaking up with plastic for a better future.