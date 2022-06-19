Can you imagine what it would be like to have to leave your home, your community, your country and flee to another? Can you picture the challenges you would face and the sense of loss you would feel? Well, every minute 20 people undergo this harrowing experience and become refugees. Perhaps you are even a refugee yourself or know of displaced people living in your community. In a world where violence, persecution and war force thousands of people to flee each day, it's important that we all come together in support of refugees, and what better way than on World Refugee Day? This special occasion aims to raise awareness of and empathy for what displaced people go through, as well as celebrate refugees all over the world.

