BRS to fight Congress, BJP on social media from ‘war rooms’

Hyderabad: The BRS leadership on Sunday directed the party leaders to make use of social media not only to promote government programmes but also to counter the propaganda by opposition parties.

The senior party leaders including the party’s working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao had a meeting in Jalavihar at Necklace Road with the important leaders of the party who were involved in the ‘war room’ activities of the party.

KTR said that the old leaders have not been accustomed to the new trends in the elections. Still, there are leaders who do not know about the impact of social media. Social media was not widely available till 2014 but the leaders should remember that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown at the national level only with the effect of social media, said Rama Rao.

The BRS leader said that the party was going to win for the third consecutive time.

He said that the BJP was unable to find suitable candidates in 100 seats and the Congress was not finding the same in 40 constituencies. People of Telangana are still with BRS and the party chief K Chandrashekar Rao will become Chief Minister for the third time. Rama Rao said that the Congress party has come to a situation where it sold the PCC post for Rs 50 crore. He also alleged that the TPCC Chief was selling the seats for money and the Congress leaders were lodging complaints with the Enforcement Directorate.

He alleged that the BJP Chief G Kishan Reddy had run away from contesting the election.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that surveys were saying that CM KCR was going to come to power for the third time. “We should seriously work hard for a month and if needed during night we should sleep wherever it is necessary. Go ahead according to a plan. We are falling behind because the manifesto is not taken strongly,” said Harish Rao, recalling that in the 2009 election manifesto, the Congress party did not implement a single promise.

He asked party leaders to give a manifesto to people through social media through papers and stickers that should be pasted in every house. Door-to-door should be done.

“Every day one should talk to the media about the issues covered in the manifesto on the manifesto topic. Talk to local cable TV networks and give ads if needed”, he said.