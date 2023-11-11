Quthubullapur Congress candidate meets Kurma Sangam in HMT colony

Kolan Hanumanth Reddy, Congress Party candidate of Quthbullapur Constituency attended the meeting of Kurma Sangam organized under the leadership of Balakrishna (Ex-Corporator, Former Chairman of Quthbullapur Kuruma Sangam) at HMT society and expressed their full support to Hanmanth Reddy who listened carefully to the problems they were facing and promised to solve their problems in the upcoming Congress government.

In this meeting, advisors of Quthbullapur Kuruma Sangam were Narlakanti Pentaiah, former presidents of Quthbullapur Kuruma Sangam Narla Kanti Pratap, Narlakanti Durgaiah, Batta Narsimha, Anand, B. Venkatesh (Corporator Contested), senior Congress leaders Sidda Nolla Sanjeeva Reddy, Dinesh, former ward member Ganesh. Mohammad Shakeel, Hanif, Sheikh Mahbub, Md. Maqbool along with President of 129 Division Mahila Congress leader Achamma and many leaders and activists participated.