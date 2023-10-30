Strong anti-incumbency poses serious threat to BRS in Rajendranagar segment

Rangareddy: As a strong anti-incumbency factor has gripped the Rajendranagar constituency in Ranga Reddy district, the BRS leadership is to face a stiff contest from the BJP this time. Parties like the Congress and AIMIM, considered as BRS brothers-in-arms, too have drawn their own battle lines, but may have been aware of what fate has in store.

So far, only the ruling party and Congress have announced their candidates, while the BJP and the AIMIM remain cautious in showing their cards as both are optimistic about winning the seat, given the strong anti-incumbency factor against the BRS in the constituency.

A total of 5,52,535 voters in Rajendranagar, including 2,88,270 men, 2,50,546 women. There are 80 NRI voters, 93 service voters and 39 transgenders. The Election Commission has set up 535 polling stations.

Almost all parties are under the public scanner as voters begin discussing the performance and public approach of the candidates. People feel the prevailing system in the constituency has failed to bring a significant change in their life ever since the State formation.

Disappointing trends, like growing inflation, job loss, increasing unemployment and unbearable health issues, keep taking a toll on the wellbeing of people; overall creates a hopeless situation for voters. While the BRS is fielding MLA and a three-time winner T Prakash Goud, the Congress pins hope on Kasturi Narender, a not-so-familiar face beyond Manikonda as he serves as the chairman of Manikonda municipality.

Although the BJP appears optimistic about winning--there are signs pointing towards the same—it is yet to name the candidate. Identically, T Srinivas Reddy, the party corporator from Mailardevpally is confident of getting ticket to take on Prakash Goud (BRS), an arch rival. Known as a trendsetter for the saffron party in Rajendranagar, Srinivas Reddy led a campaign in the civic body elections in 2020 that flattened the BRS fort with a resounding victory in three of five GHMC divisions in the constituency limits. This brings full stop to the pink party’s advancement and spreads despair among the BRS cadre.

“The BJP is seriously considering to field Srinivas Reddy from Rajendranagar as he is the only strong candidate having ability to take on heavyweight Prakash Goud. It will announce the same in a day or two,” revealed Mahender, a local analyst.

As far as the MIM is concerned, people say Muslim votes could only be accounted for when pulled unanimously in the party’s favour, which is largely not possible. Muslims are divided among different parties, as the Congress and BRS enjoy support in the constituency.Apart from this, the anti BRS-AIMIM votes may help the Congress consolidate its vote power.