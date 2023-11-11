Live
- Revanth Reddy should mind his language: Talasani Srinivas Yadav
- National Sundae Day
- Child Marriage in South Asian Countries
- Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
- Last minute festive cleaning tips
- Jana Sena candidate from Kukatpally holds Padayatra, thanks BJP for opportunity
- Diwali 2023: A look at popular Hindi cinema scenes depicting festival of lights
- Hindi film songs that celebrate the joyous spirit of Diwali
- 2.6-magnitude earthquake hits Delhi
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 11-11-2023
Just In
Uppal BRS incharge Sridhar Reddy meets Booth committee members
Uppal Constituency Election Incharge Ravula Sridhar Reddy and senior leaders Ragidi Lakshmareddy met with the Uppal Division Booth Committee members and made several suggestions
Uppal Constituency Election Incharge Ravula Sridhar Reddy and senior leaders Ragidi Lakshmareddy met with the Uppal Division Booth Committee members and made several suggestions
Election in-charge Ravula Sridhar Reddy held a meeting with the Uppal constituency and Uppal division booth committee members today ahead of assembly elections.
Speaking at the meeting organised at KKR Garden, he suggested that the BRS party manifesto should be taken from door to door and asked for votes and the BRS manifesto should be explained to the voters in an easy to understand manner.
He said that the KCR government should remind them of the progress made in the last 10 years and clarify the difference between before and after formation of Telangana and tell them how happy people are in the welfare state.
Irrespective of new and old, all the activists were appealed to work in harmony and make BRS party and our candidate Bandari Lakshma Reddy win with the highest majority. In this program
Booth committee members, senior leaders and activists participated in large scale.