Live
- SNR hails govt support for toddy workers
- Vanama win certain, says MP Vaddiraju
- PL Stock Report: Gujarat Fluorochemicals (FLUOROCH IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Challenges across segments - Downgrade to 'Reduce'
- Puvvada elated over response to ‘Sabha’
- Tribals will prosper in Congress rule only says N Padmavathi Reddy
- National Saxophone Day
- RTC goes out of control, rams into platform at Vijayawada bus station, three killed
- Counter trend swing may continue
- Spandana at GMC today
- Vijayawada: People told not to ignore heart failure symptoms
Just In
Will continue in BJP till last breath: Aruna
Highlights
Suspects ‘hand’ in false propaganda to lure defections; warns of legal action
Hyderabad: National BJP vice-president D K Aruna on Sunday dismissed reporters in a section of the press that she was leaving the party. She described them as ‘baseless’.
She wondered if concerted efforts are being made at the behest of the Congress to encourage defections from the saffron party.
"I am campaigning for the party candidates in my Assembly segments. Some could not see it and are trying to spread false propaganda of distancing myself from canvassing and mulling to leave the party." Aruna asserted that she would continue in the party as long as "I breathe. Those spreading false propaganda against me should be prepared to face legal action," she warned.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS