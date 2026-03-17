BGMI is bringing the Evolving Universe update with a floating thruster, protection shield, revamped houses, and many more exciting items, improvements, and events. Many players watch videos about this version because it is available on PUBG Mobile Global, TW, KR, and VN. I know you are excited to see the new UI, cards system, and events to get more rewards. Let's check out the BGMI 4.3 update release date and time for your Android/iPhone.

BGMI 4.3 Release Date and Time

According to Gamuters, BGMI is dropping a new update on March 19, 2026. Players will get it on their Play Stores between 6:30 AM (IST) and 11:30 AM as part of a gradual rollout. In contrast, the iOS users will receive it at 11:30 AM at once. The official full release time is 12:30 (IST).

Google Play Release: March 19, 2026

30% Rollout: 6:30 AM

50% Rollout: 9:30 AM

100% Rollout: 11:30 AM

App Store Release

100% Rollout: 11:30 AM

Official website Release

100% Rollout: 12:30 PM

Let's explore what's new in it and what you will see right after downloading it.

Key Features

UI Updates

First of all, you will notice a new UI and item arrangement in your lobby. The modern look of the settings may feel uncomfortable at first, but after a few days, you will start to like it. Many players and creators from PUBG have complained about the contrast in the options menu. On March 15, an 18 MB update reverted some settings to the dark theme. Additionally, the player profile view, item showcase, and overall arrangement have been updated for a better experience. I hope these changes are included in the initial release rather than being added later through small patches.

New Theme Mode

In the new Evolving Universe mode, several hot drop locations like Mylta, Mansion, Hospital, and Pochinki have been revamped with new roads as part of PUBG’s 8th Anniversary celebration. You might also find this meaningful, especially since the Indian community was once connected to the global version. Later, in 2021, due to government policies and a massive user base, Krafton released a dedicated version called BGMI.

In this special mode, you will get character class skills such as Healing, Combat, Recon, Detection, and Vehicle. Each has its own value. I mostly use the Healing skill because it reduces the healing time by 50%. Furthermore, after reaching 'S' level, your rescue speed will be increased. This is one of the best features that I like because it just takes 2-3 seconds to revive fully, even when you are using Self-Aid. So, the next time, see if the enemy has a self-aid kit, finish him instantly, as it can quickly revive and kill you.

There are a few special items added to the themed mode, such as a floating thruster, that can add an extra booster to the vehicle. Furthermore, a protection shield that blocks bullets and throwables for 5-10 seconds. You can check out the patch notes for full details.

Conclusion

The new update will be available from Thursday, March 19. Once it rolls out, you can download it directly from the Play Store. You can also install the BGMI APK to update your game, but it may require extra storage space. Players are advised to prepare their devices in advance by freeing up space to avoid any interruptions or issues during the update.