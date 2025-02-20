How to Beat Wagering Requirements in Casino?

Online casino bonuses are designed to be appealing to players, but a lot of times they come with strict wagering requirements, betting limits, or a combination of both. Being the most common, wagering requirements state how many times a player needs to bet the bonus money or winnings from free spins before they can withdraw funds. While this sounds straightforward, one can make a lot of mistakes that will nullify the bonus and result in a bad casino experience and overall disappointment.

Here’s everything you need to know about wagering requirements to make informed decisions.

What Are Wagering Requirements?

Wagering requirements are multipliers that determine how much you need to bet based on the bonus or winnings amount to meet the conditions. For example, a $50 bonus with a 30x requirement means you need to wager $1,500.

Note! While this information can be found in the bonus terms section, KasinoBonus experts note that around 60% of the players skip it entirely.

How to Successfully Meet the Requirements

First of all, before you begin playing, compare casino bonuses and choose the best ones, or the ones that suit you the most. Don’t forget to review the multiplier and additional conditions and remember that lower requirements (10x or 15x) are easier to fulfill than higher ones like 40x or more.

Choose games with high RTP: anything lower than 96% is generally not great for fulfilling the requirements or winning in general. The casino already has an edge over you, so don’t increase it yourself.

Casinos often implement a maximum bet limit that you need to remember if you expect to meet wagering requirements. For example, if the limit is $5 per spin, going any higher will result in forfeiting your bonus.

Only play games that count towards the requirement. In most casinos, slots contribute 100%, while table games only count for 10%-20%. If your goal is to get your bonus, then there’s no reason to waste time on the wrong type of games.

Trying to meet wagering requirements in one go is a bad idea in general. If you divide your bankroll into smaller sessions, you’ll not only increase your chances of success but also stretch out the enjoyment.

“Players who carefully study the terms always have an advantage. It not only saves money but also spares nerves.” — Edward Hall, online gambling expert.

Mistakes to Avoid

Never ignore bonus terms — a casino can void your winnings if you exceed the maximum bet limit or use strategies it explicitly prohibited.

Only choose bonuses that suit your playstyle: slot bonuses may be more confusing and difficult to achieve for a roulette player.

You should always prioritize low-volatility games, because they offer more frequent wins, even if they are smaller. When it comes to bonuses, consistency is way more valuable than the promise of hitting the big score.





Can You Bypass Wagering Requirements?

Shortly, no, completely bypassing wagering requirements isn’t possible if you follow the rules. However, you can minimize risks and maximize your chances if you make better choices of games, for example.

Tip! If bonuses seem too complicated, you can always choose to play without them and gain full control over your gameplay and winnings.

Room for Flexibility. What Else Should You Know?

Meeting wagering requirements is about finding a balance between entertainment and strategy. If trying to meet the requirements stresses you out, there is no fun in playing. Our advice is to not turn your casino experience into a constant race for money — play calmly and thoughtfully rather than nervously and impulsively. After all, a clear head will always bring better results.