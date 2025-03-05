Live
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 Overhauled in PS5, PS4 Remake
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4’s PS5, PS4 remake removes free-roam mode, bringing back classic timed objectives. Fans react to the major gameplay shift.
The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise, once a dominant force in the gaming industry, is set to receive a major overhaul with the upcoming release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Activision has confirmed that the fourth installment’s structure will shift away from its original format, sparking debate among longtime fans.
Unlike its predecessors, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 originally eliminated time constraints, allowing players to explore maps freely and initiate challenges by interacting with characters. This departure from the traditional two-minute structure was later expanded in Tony Hawk’s Underground. However, the upcoming remake will revert to the franchise’s classic timed objectives, as detailed in the PlayStation Store listing, which states that players will experience “streamlined goals and the epic two-minute format.”
The decision to remove the free-roam challenge system has sparked mixed responses from the game’s community. While some players welcome a return to the original gameplay loop, others argue that the unique structure of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 4 was a defining feature that set it apart.
Moderators of the franchise’s official Reddit page acknowledged the community’s concerns, urging fans to keep discussions respectful. “We know the ‘streamlined’ THPS4 announcement has surprised many,” a statement from the moderators read. “Let’s stay civil as we try to understand what this means for the game.”
The change raises questions about the broader direction of the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater series under new developer Iron Galaxy. With the remake launching on July 11, the studio has a limited window to clarify how these adjustments will impact the overall experience.