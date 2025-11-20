Windows on Arm Gaming Just Got Way Better Thanks to Microsoft and Qualcomm

Gaming on Windows on Arm is finally starting to feel normal. Microsoft and Qualcomm have announced several big upgrades that make games run smoother and more reliably on Arm-based PCs, especially laptops using Snapdragon chips. These changes bring a real boost to PC gaming on Arm, an area that previously struggled with slow performance and poor compatibility.





The biggest change is Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon Control Panel. It can detect your games automatically and adjust settings to make them run better. You can also update your Adreno GPU drivers directly through it, and these new drivers are now optimized for more than 100 games. This is a big deal for Arm-based gaming support.





Microsoft is improving things on its side too. The Prism emulator, the tool that lets x86 games run on Arm, now supports AVX and AVX2, which are important instructions many modern games depend on. With this update, a lot more games run correctly, and older ones work faster. This greatly improves Windows Arm performance and overall game compatibility on Arm.





Another big improvement is for the Xbox app on Windows 11 on Arm. You can now download ARM64 versions of games instead of only streaming them. This makes gaming feel much more like a real PC experience, not just a workaround.





Microsoft and Qualcomm are also working with anti-cheat companies to fix issues that blocked multiplayer games before. This means more online games, like Fortnite, will soon work properly on Arm devices.





Overall, these updates show real Microsoft Arm improvements. With better drivers, better emulation, and better gaming support, Windows on Arm is finally becoming a good option for gamers. It’s a clear tech performance boost and a hopeful sign for the future of Arm architecture gaming.