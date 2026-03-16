24-Hour Coding Marathon for Students : INCEPTRIX 2.0

Bengaluru: The Faculty of Engineering and Technology (FET), JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), hosted INCEPTRIX Hackathon 2.0, a national-level innovation and technology hackathon that brought together student innovators from across India to design and develop practical, technology-driven solutions addressing real-world challenges.

Organised by the Tech Council, FET, the event was conducted as a 24-hour offline coding and innovation marathon, emphasising creativity, teamwork, problem-solving, and technical excellence. Over 600 teams from 28 states registered for the competition, each comprising a minimum of four members, including at least one female participant, to promote diversity and inclusivity.

The competition began with an online presentation round, where teams submitted detailed proposals outlining their problem statements, proposed solutions, technology stacks, feasibility, and team roles. Following a rigorous evaluation, 100 teams were shortlisted for the final round held on campus, where participants engaged in continuous coding, designing, testing, and refining their prototypes. Eminent mentors and judges from top corporate and IT companies provided ongoing guidance and assessed each project for technical depth, innovation, scalability, and presentation quality.

The judging panel awarded the top prizes based on innovation, technical excellence, feasibility, and overall presentation:

Winner: Team Envision, Sri Sai Ram Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu – INR 1,00,000

1st Runner-up: Team Error404, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kanakapura, Karnataka – INR 50,000

2nd Runner-up: Team Windows12Devs, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Karnataka – INR 25,000

The hackathon concluded on 28th February with final evaluations, result announcements, and closing remarks. Participants benefited from structured mentorship, collaboration, and networking opportunities with peers from different states, alongside access to dedicated workspaces, refreshments, and support throughout the event.

The initiative reinforced the University’s commitment to fostering innovation, practical problem-solving, interdisciplinary teamwork, and entrepreneurial thinking among students. By bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and hands-on application, INCEPTRIX Hackathon 2.0 highlighted the growing culture of technological creativity and collaborative learning within academic institutions nationwide.