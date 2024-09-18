3 months Cyber Security Certification Program for students from September 23

Bengaluru: The cybersecurity landscape in India is growing increasingly dangerous. In 2023, India was one of the top three nations with the highest number of risk events, behind the United States and Brazil.

If the complexities of cybersecurity and the challenges faced by governments, corporations, and individuals in this digital age fascinate you, keep reading!

With cybercrimes escalating, the need for cybersecurity professionals has reached unprecedented levels. According to research from the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, there is a global shortage of nearly 3 million cybersecurity experts.

To help bridge this gap, Secur Eyes, a distinguished Bangalore-based cybersecurity firm, announced the launch of its 12th batch for the Cyber Security Certification Program. This intensive 3-month online course will begin on 23, September 2024.

Designed to provide participants with cutting-edge skills and knowledge, the program includes live sessions led by certified cybersecurity professionals who are actively involved in global projects. Students will have 24/7 access to online labs and extensive study materials that cover essential topics such as Information Security, Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Application Security, Governance, Risk & Compliance, Security Operations, and Incident Management.