5 effective classroom management strategies

Co-create classroom rules

Involve students by bringing them together in the creation of classroom guidelines. This instils a sense of ownership and responsibility. It also ensures that the rules resonate with them, making adherence more likely.

Teachers can pick the areas of rules according to the section of students they are teaching. For example, a primary section teacher can have rules around how much time would be given for discussion, chatting and quiet learning. Similarly, a high school section teacher can include their students while making rules about turns for classroom discussions.

Offer choice

Wherever feasible, give students choices in their learning, such as picking a topic for a project. When students have agency in their learning, they’re more invested and engaged, reducing the potential for off-task behaviours.

Also, when teachers offer choices, it communicates trust. It tells students that their opinions and preferences are valued. This can enhance the student-teacher relationship, creating a positive classroom culture.

Incorporate interactive teaching techniques

Include interactive teaching methods whenever possible. Such methods include flipped classrooms, game-based learning, and cooperative learning. Interactive techniques often require students to manage their time, delegate roles in group settings, and monitor their learning.

Over time, these activities can cultivate self-regulation skills, with students becoming more capable of managing their behaviour and focusing on tasks.

Dedicate some social time

Allow some social time in the classroom every week. Teachers can discuss a current topic or a piece of recent news in the classroom that can link to one of the lessons in the curriculum.

Social time isn’t just about relaxation, it’s also a practical session in communication, empathy, and conflict resolution. These soft skills are crucial for personal and professional success in life.

Use positive feedback and reinforcement

Recognise and commend desirable behaviour in the classroom. This can effectively steer the classroom dynamic towards a positive and productive direction. Positive feedback from a teacher acknowledges the student’s effort and sets a clear example of what is expected.

Teachers can also team up such feedback with positive behavioural reinforcements to show appreciation for desired classroom conduct. For example, getting the entire class to acknowledge to appreciate a student’s behaviour, expressing through a verbal acknowledgement, or sending a positive note home.

Summing up

In an age where distractions are merely a screen tap away, and attention spans are diminishing, the need to master the art of classroom management has never been more paramount. These strategies aren’t just approaches. They’re catalysts that foster an environment where students are intrinsically motivated, actively engaged, and genuinely appreciative of the learning journey.

(Written by Rishabh Khanna Founder of Suraasa)