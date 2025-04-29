5 strategies to ease result anxiety among students

With board exam results approaching, many students experience significant stress and anxiety. A 2023 survey by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) found that 74% of students aged 13–18 reported heightened anxiety around exams and results, with over 40% citing fear of parental disappointment as the primary cause. In response, schools across India have introduced various strategies to address this growing mental health concern.

The survey revealed five key approaches that schools are adopting to help students manage result-day pressure:

Encouraging conversations around feelings and failure

One of the most effective ways to ease result-day anxiety is through open conversations about feelings and failure. Rather than focusing solely on grades, schools are creating safe spaces where students can express their concerns, fears, and expectations. Teachers are facilitating classroom discussions, offering students the opportunity to talk openly about their anxieties and how they’re coping. By sharing personal stories of failure and growth, teachers help normalize setbacks and teach students that failure is a natural part of the learning process. This fosters a healthier perspective on success, enabling students to see results as just one part of their academic journey, rather than the defining factor of their worth.

2. Early involvement of school counsellors

Mental health support is essential during the stressful period leading up to exam results. Many schools are proactively involving school counsellors, offering one-on-one sessions or group workshops before and after results are declared. These counsellors equip students with coping strategies such as mindfulness exercises, journaling, and relaxation techniques like deep breathing. In addition to supporting students, counsellors are advising parents on how to provide emotional stability and avoid adding pressure, ensuring that families can offer positive, non-judgmental support during this critical time.

3. Prioritising growth over grades

Increasingly, schools are moving away from a performance-driven model and shifting to one that prioritizes a growth mindset. This shift encourages students to focus on their personal development, skills acquisition, and learning progress rather than just the final exam results.

Teachers are trained to assess students based on competencies, creativity, critical thinking, and resilience, rather than relying solely on exam scores. By emphasizing that success is measured by growth and effort, students are encouraged to embrace challenges, learn from mistakes, and understand that their academic journey is more important than any single grade.

4. Empowering parents to provide support

Parents play a crucial role in shaping a student’s emotional well-being during high-stress periods like result day. Schools are involving parents in the process by offering workshops, webinars, and toolkits that guide them on how to manage expectations, offer encouragement, and be emotionally supportive. These initiatives help parents understand the importance of creating a non-judgmental and empathetic environment at home, allowing students to feel supported rather than pressured. Educating parents on emotional intelligence and how to foster open communication ensures that students have a solid support system in place during what can be a nerve-wracking time.

5. Creating Positive Result-Day Environments

To ensure that result day does not become a source of heightened stress, some schools are rethinking the way results are announced. Instead of a traditional, tense atmosphere, schools are now focusing on creating a positive, student-centered environment. This includes setting up relaxation areas where students can take a break, practice mindfulness, or participate in debriefing sessions. Teachers and staff members check in with students to offer emotional support and reflections. Such spaces promote calmness, reduce anxiety, and reinforce the idea that results do not define a student’s abilities or future.