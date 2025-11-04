7 Mayoorians to Represent India at Geneva Summit

It is a moment of great pride for Mayoor School, Noida, as it stands among the Top 8 schools globally selected to participate in the 9th Edition of the 1M1B Impact Summit 2025, to be held at the United Nations Headquarters, Geneva, on November 7.

The school is the only institution from Uttar Pradesh to earn this distinction, joining esteemed schools from Delhi, Haryana, and Dubai. A team comprising six Class XII students and one Class X student will present their research on “Ocean and Water Health – SDG 14”, focusing on marine conservation and water sustainability through innovative, student-driven solutions.

The 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) Foundation is a United Nations–accredited non-profit organization that works to inspire and enable a million youth to positively impact a billion lives. The annual Impact Summit provides young changemakers with a prestigious platform to present their sustainability projects before global policymakers and thought leaders.

The summit will be attended by eminent global dignitaries and keynote speakers, offering students an invaluable opportunity to share their ideas and advocate for a sustainable future on an international stage.

Principal Ms. Alka Awasthi expressed immense pride, saying, “Our students have always embodied Mayoor’s spirit of innovation and responsibility. Representing India on such a global platform is a reflection of their commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world.”

The school celebrates its young ambassadors who will represent Uttar Pradesh and India with passion, innovation, and purpose at this prestigious international forum.