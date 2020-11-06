76.87 per cent candidates qualify in law entrance tests conducted by Osmania University

Hyderabad: A total of 76.87 per cent candidates qualified in the TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2020 conducted by the Osmania University.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Chairman Papi Reddy, Vice Chairmen R Limbadri and Venkata Ramana and TS LAWCET and PGLCET-2020 Convenor GB Reddy released the results, here, on Friday.

TSCHE Chairman informed that a total of 30,262 candidates have registered for the three and five years LLB course and the two year LLM course.

Out of them, 21,559 appeared in the tests and 16,572 have qualified. On the whole, 76.87 per cent of candidates qualified in both LLB and LLM law entrance tests, he added.

Gender-wise analysis of the results reveals that out of 21,559, who appeared for the test, 15,610 were males, 5,947 were females and two were transgenders. Out of them, 12,444 males (79.72 per cent), 4,127 females (59.40 per cent) and one transgender (50 per cent) qualified in the LAWCET and PGLCET-2020.

He said that in the LAWCET 3 years LLB course, out of 15,398 appeared candidates, 12,103 candidates qualified with an overall pass percentage of 78.60. Similarly, out of the 3,973 candidates who appeared for the LAWCET 5 year integrated LLB course, 2,477 have qualified with an overall pass percentage of 62.35.

Likewise, 2,188 candidates who appeared for the PGLCET two year LLM course, 1,992 qualified with an overall pass percentage of 91.04, he informed and said that the qualified candidates can download their rank cards from https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in/