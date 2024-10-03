93% of professionals in Hyderabad seek more guidance than ever to stay ahead at work

Professionals in Hyderabad are realising how quickly work is changing with 93% looking for more guidance and support than ever before, according to new research from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

As jobs evolve, the biggest opportunity for workers in India is integrating AI into daily tasks (40%). 63% of professionals in Hyderabad are convinced that getting ahead in their career now depends on their comfort with AI. In response, the use of LinkedIn Learning courses focused on AI aptitude has spiked by 117% among non-technical professionals over the past year.

LinkedIn data shows a 123% increase in posts mentioning flexible work* over the last two years, highlighting how this continues to be top of mind for workers as companies evolve their return-to-office (RTO) strategies.

Professionals recognise that experience alone isn’t enough

69% of professionals in the city acknowledge the need for continuous learning with 41% believing that upskilling is essential for career growth. According to the research, 60% seek guidance on the skills needed to navigate workplace change. Many are learning about tech advancements (51%), sector-specific market analysis (42%), and social trends (34%) to stay informed and prepared for future opportunities.

Video is the most popular format for professionals to gain knowledge

46% of professionals in Hyderabad find short-form videos easy to engage with, while 45% prefer long-form video courses focused on specific skills, considering them the most helpful. Professionals particularly value videos with anecdotes and learnings (51%), and unscripted podcast conversations (36%), which help them make informed professional decisions and evaluate career prospects.

Searching for solutions to stay ahead

Professionals are turning to LinkedIn for the knowledge and skills to help them adapt to the rapid changes in the workplace. With expert insights, AI-powered coaching, and real-time news, LinkedIn has the tools they need to stay ahead.

Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and Head of Editorial, LinkedIn India says, “With AI and hybrid work models changing how we work, staying informed about the latest industry trends is now more important than ever. Today, 8 out of 10 (80%) workers in Hyderabad are already turning to industry leaders and peers for advice—recognising the value of proactively seeking professional knowledge. Embracing this mindset, staying curious, and continuously developing new skills can set you up for success and help you stay ahead of change.”

LinkedIn Career Expert tips for adapting to change and staying ahead:

Stay on top of change: Topics like AI and hybrid work are changing constantly. By staying up-to-date with the latest news and insights from trusted experts, such as LinkedIn Top Voices, you can better understand how these developments impact your daily work and what they might look like in the future.

Adopt a growth mindset: Change is hard and it’s okay to feel nervous, but try to approach the process with an open mind. With a willingness to learn, you can build knowledge in areas that will make navigating change easier. Take AI, for instance. Practising prompt writing or using AI to take meeting notes will make it easier to use these tools in the future. LinkedIn has unlocked a series of Learning Courses such as Building an Adaptability Mindset in the Age of AI for free until 25th November 2024 and is also offering two complimentary professional certificates on Gen AI until the end of 2025.

Embrace bitesize learning: Find easier ways to acquire new skills and knowledge so continuous learning feels more manageable. Professionals find short-form video the most helpful and engaging when looking for information – and it's rapidly growing on LinkedIn, with video uploads up 34% year-over-year.