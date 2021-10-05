99 Students From Kerala With 100% Marks Apply For 20 Seats In DU

On the first day of admissions, DU approved more than 2,200 applications, with elite colleges reporting a substantial number of applicants with perfect scores from the Kerala State Board.



As of 5 p.m. on Monday, the BA (Hons) programme in Political Science at Hindu College had received over 100 applications with a perfect score of 100 percent in the best four subjects, and all but one of these perfect scorers were from Kerala.

Delhi University cannot turn away any student who passes the cutoff criterion, according to the rules. This programme has 20 first-year places, andcannot turn away any student who passes the cutoff criterion, according to the rules.

admissions, DU approved more than 2,200 applications, with elite colleges reporting a substantial number of applicants with perfect scores from the Kerala State Board. On the first day of, DU approved more than 2,200 applications, with elite colleges reporting a substantial number of applicants with perfect scores from the Kerala State Board.

Hindu College's BA (Hons) Political Science degree is one of ten DU programmes where the first list cutoff for unreserved seats is 100 percent this year.

They received applications with a perfect score from 33 unreserved applicants, 62 OBC candidates, 4 SC candidates, and 3 EWS candidates, all of whom have been accepted or are in the process of being authorised. With the exception of one, all of these are from the Kerala State Board, a member of the college's political science department remarked.

The teacher explained that b ecause all of these students meet the general cut-off, they will all be accepted as general admissions, and the number of reserved seats will have to be proportionally increased.

As all of these students meet the general cut-off, they will all be accepted as general admissions, and the number of reserved seats will have to be proportionally increased, the teacher explained. This means that the problem of our institutions and classes being overcrowded, with skewed pupil-teacher ratios, will persist.

This teacher was also concerned about the extreme homogeneity that the college's first-year political science class would likely have due to the lack of appropriate filters in the admissions process.

The lack of any form of scale or filtering for a level-playing field, on the other hand, implies that the plural nature that a class should have is being disrupted, the teacher explained. They need to take a closer look at the system's functioning, even beyond the admission exam and Class 12 exam score system that university executives have been talking about.

Miranda House had opted not to put the cutoff for any course at 100%; the most it had set was 99.75 percent for Political Science. However, the college has received a number of applications from Kerala Board students who have perfect results.

Applications are being processed, and I've authorised about 100 so far. On the first day, there has been a good turnout. She believe they have received roughly 20 applications from the Kerala Board in the political science programme, said Principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda.

On day 1, SGTB Khalsa College, which had established an unusually high first-list threshold of 100% for its B.Com degree, got no applications for this course.

So far, no applications have been received for the programme. They only have 30 spots in the programme, and it's a popular choice because mathematics isn't required in the best of four subjects, so they wanted to be cautious, said Principal Jaswinder Singh.

In the following list, the threshold will be lowered slightly. Today, they received approximately 110 applications, of which 60 were approved. In the following two days, they 'll have a better picture, Singh remarked.

For several courses on the first list, the college has maintained high cutoffs – 99 percent or greater in six arts, commerce, and science programmes.

Because of worries about some state boards that include both Class 11 and Class 12 marks in marksheets, the processing of applications at DU was put on hold for a couple of hours about noon. Some universities were unsure whether they should examine solely the Class 12 grades or both sets of grades. The central admissions committee decided that only the Class 12 grades will be taken into account.

The institution had received 30,554 applications from all colleges by 7 p.m. Only 2,286 candidates had been authorised, and only 795 had paid their fees.