A guide to MBA education

The process of admissions into MBA course in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states has been completed and the classes for the first semester students have also been started. The following guiding principles are very helpful to know how students should use their time, how to change their behavior, what topics students should learn from their faculty and how to excel their career during these two years of management course.

Generally, an MBA course is completed in four semesters over a period of two years. These four semesters are very important for every student. This MBA course is somewhat different from what they had studied in the past. So, students should also recognize this difference well and continue the course accordingly. Then only, one can get the complete result of the MBA course. Therefore, in this article, we are providing some important suggestions, that will help the students to get good results, if they follow in each semester. These guidelines are incorporated into two types namely special guidelines and general guidelines.

Special guidelines

These specific guidelines are specially followed by MBA students during their two year of course period.

Semester – I

The first semester of the first year consists of all common subjects. There may be one or two optional specialization subjects. The course syllabus varies from one university to another. A reputed college focuses on skills improvement right from the first semester itself. Students should start achieving their goals from this semester itself. MBA students should focus on current economic, political, social trends and current affairs along with the lessons taught in the classes by professors. Participation in class room presentations of two to five-minutes length, group discussion (GD), and other activities will not only improve presentation skills but also reduce the fear of giving presentations. Students should visit nearby reputed small sized business organizations and observe the performance of their various departments and prepare a presentation in front of other students in the classroom or writing and publishing articles in journals will provide not only the knowledge about the business organizations but also increase the presentation skills.

Semester – II

Second semester of first year will have all common subjects same as first semester. There may be one or two optional specialization subjects in this semester also. In this semester special focus should be on group behavior i.e. dealing with and within a team and personality development along with presentation skills. Similarly, students should adopt a positive attitude and develop an understanding of interview techniques.Participating in management meets organized in other colleges will bring about some change in behavior, gain awareness on contemporary issues and increase self-confidence. In this semester also, students should visit medium-sized business organizations which are located nearby and observe the performance of various departments and give a presentation in class room in front of their faculty and friends or write and publish articles in journals.

This leads to understanding the management of business enterprises. Giving a presentation will improve the skill of explaining things to others. Convincing skills should also be learned in this semester. After joining the organization or setting up an organization, as manager of the firm, there are many points to explain and convince the employees of the organization, customers and people those visit the organization. Convincing skills are a must for this purpose.



Semester – III



Third semester is the most important period for MBA students. the recruitment process starts almost from the end of this semester in a good prestigious college. So, the hard work done in the first two semesters is starting to pay off. Specialization subjects will start for students from this semester. Specialization subjects usually include Finance, HR, Marketing, Entrepreneurship, International Business, Supply Chain Management, Data Analysis, Systems Management etc.From these, students can choose the specialization subject of their choice.

But the question arises which specialization subject to choose. No matter which specialization subject is chosen, one should acquire proficiency in that subject. Especially the skills required for the chosen subject should be developed. Then only students can get the result of the selected subject.



Another important thing in this semester is Internship. MBA students should join a reputed business organization for 30 to 45 days and closely observe the performance of one department of that organization and prepare a report and submit it to the faculty concerned and take necessary advice. This will give a better understanding of the performance of that department. One more important point is that many colleges arrange Industrial Tour for students in this semester. Few selected large-scale industries should be visited and study their performance from setting up to present. It will increase the industry awareness to students.

Semester – IV

This semester is the most crucial period for an MBA student. It is a period that affects a student's life. It is the period in which job opportunities are available in prestigious companies. The specialization subjects chosen in the third semester will continue in this semester. Project report is the most important topic in this semester. In this semester the student has to choose any contemporary topic and submit a research report on that topic.

This report is very helpful for students for placement. In this semester it is very important for students to participate in mock interviews.



They should understand the contemporary changes in their chosen specialization subjects. International issues such as the Israel-Palestine conflict, G-20 summit, US-China relations and their impact on economic, social and business management should be understood. One can gain mastery over contemporary issues by listening to expert speeches, consulting experts, reading newspapers, magazines, discussion forums, watching news channels’ debate programmes etc.



General guidelines



Guidelines given in above lines are exclusive and particular. Along with these guidelines, MBA students generally focus on certain behavioral aspects and acquire certain skills through practice. Here we are also amplifying the practice procedure to be followed by the students.



1. Goal Setting

A student should set a goal in advance as to what he wants to do after his two years. For example: getting a job in campus selection, achieving a high position in a well-known corporate organization or establishing and managing an own business unit or trying for a government job, etc. For this, a suitable plan should be prepared. Goals should be divided into short-term and long-term goals. Short-term goals should be coordinated to achieve long-term goals.

2. Preparation of Time–Table



After setting the goals, students should continue their practice according to the goals. Time-table should be prepared and needed materials should also be gathered accordingly. Students should decide in advance how much time they can devote to achieving the set goal. They should remember that there are only 24 hours in a day. They should decide how much time is needed for what tasks and allocate the right time for those tasks. First, they should know the most necessary tasks and allocate adequate time. Unimportant and unnecessary tasks should be postponed or abandoned altogether. Mere preparation of time-table is not enough. Practice, without wasting of time, by putting aside other distractions.



3. Time Management

Time management is a very important factor, if we want to achieve anything. It is not enough to make a time-table. Practice (SADHANA) must be completed in the right manner at the right time. Decide in advance how much time to spend on which topics. We need to devote a little more time to the important things we need to do.

4. Soft Skills/Life Skills

As much as understanding of each subject is necessary for management students, learning soft skills / life skills is also very essential. A student can achieve his desired goal in the future only by mastering soft skills/life skills.

In this order read favorite English books, watch English Channels like BBC and read daily newspapers.Their profile will have more weightage if they writing research papers with the help of professors and publishing them in reputed journals by selecting some contemporary topics from their courses they are studying.

5. Physical Exercise, Yoga and Meditation

Apart from studies, mental and physical health is essential for every student. For this, students should practice yoga/exercises. Exercise makes the body strong and yoga gives peace of mind. Both physical and mental health are necessary to achieve the desired goal. At least 30 minutes should be reserved for this every day. Pranayama also gives good results.

6. Good Friends

It is indisputable that friends are very influential during the student phase. Students should associate with good friends. If the habits of friends are good, it will also be good for oneself. Our friends should also have higher goals like us and also good manners. Otherwise, their bad habits will affect us. Our qualities change according to our friends. Therefore, one should always make good friends who do not have any bad addictions and practice good habits. All these will affect your future.

7. Use of Library

Every student should make full use of the college library. Every student should read frequently not only books but also newspapers, journals and magazines in the library. Merely reading the reference books prescribed by the university is not enough. Generally, a period is allotted for the library in the time-table of the college.

If this time is not enough, they should allot their leisure time for library.Nowadays, students are completely depending on the notes given by their faculty for getting pass marks in the examinations. It's not a good enough.

Along with the subject knowledge, one should increase awareness about contemporary issues such as foreign trade, foreign relations, government policies, stock market issues, leveraged policy, Reserve Bank actions against credit facility, technological changes such as blockchain technology, big data, cyber security, artificial intelligence, robotics etc. All such information is available in newspapers, journals and magazines. So always refer them.

8. Constant observation and Practice



These are the most essential aspect for management students. They should examine each aspect thoroughly. The reviewed material should be re-practiced with new material. It should be remembered that practice and observation are two continuous processes.

Each topic examined should be written in a notebook. Discuss the noted points with friends, faculty and experts in the field.Practice on the topic discussed. Then only you will be able to master that subject. They should prepare a report on what they have practiced and found out and publish it in journals. In this way you will get better recognition and for the subject that you have practiced.

9. Good Habits



MBA students should possess good habits. Your personality is defined by your habits and interests. Our habits reflect the personality development. Staying away from bad habits and displaying good habits can help us to get a good reputation among others. It means that our habits bring us good name. Friends with bad habits should also be avoided.



For this, books of biographies of eminent personalities (Ratan Tata, Abdul Kalam, Vivekananda's speeches), Bhagavad Gita, books of moral stories etc. will help to change our behavior. Habit of writing a diary every day is also very good. It gives us awareness and control over our daily activities. It helps in introspection.



10. Management Skills

Students should have thorough knowledge of skills related to the field of specialization they are chosen. Every MBA student must be aware of the current changes and how to apply them in managing the organization. It is not enough to just know the techniques related to the discipline they are studying. It is not enough for a finance specialization student to know only the topics related to finance specialization. This student must have computer knowledge related to finance area.

Advice from Senior Students

It is a good thing to take advice from your senior students in the college. Senior students have a good understanding of how to study the subject, how to prepare for exams, whom to approach for queries and college matters. Therefore, it is better to establish friendly relations with them and take their advice when necessary and move forward.

(The author is a Professor of Business Management, Vaageswari College of Engineering, Karimnagar)