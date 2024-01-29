Acquire the skill to get a good job

Hyderabad : GITAM Career Guidance Centre (GCGC) organised an Orientation on ‘Skill Building & Career Fulfillment’ at its campus for the 2025 passing out batch on Monday. The event was attended by Prof. N Seetaramaiah, Associate Director, School of Technology, Dr. Nathi Venu Kumar, Director, CGC, Hyderabad, Dr. Suresh, Deputy Director, Skill Enhancement and Training, and Placement Officials.

During the orientation, Prof. Seetaramaiah emphasized the importance of acquiring the required skills for securing good jobs with attractive packages. He announced that the training session would commence in February and urged students to attend all the classes, assuring them of 100% placements.



Dr. Nathi highlighted the focus of the CGC on career development and career fulfillment, including higher studies, placements, entrepreneurship, and other career options. He advised students to choose their preferred career path, whether it be higher studies or placements, and explained the structure and responsibilities of the CGC department. He also shared that while 66 companies have visited GITAM, only 50% of students have been selected, emphasizing the need for enhanced skills to meet industry requirements.



Dr. Suresh detailed the training sessions, including the 30 hours of training during each semester and the design of a program for the 6th and 7th semesters. He outlined the modules and the criteria for shortlisting students for company-specific training.

