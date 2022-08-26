Aerospace Engineering or Aeronautical Engineering is a branch of engineering that deals with the design, development, construction, testing, and operation of vehicles that operate in the Earth's atmosphere or in space. In comparison to ground based systems, such mechanisms must meet extremely strict requirements for optimality and reliability. This needs precise theoretical and experimental understanding of a number of events, and performance forecasts of a variety of complex systems. Manufacturing, analysis and design, research and development, and the federal government employ the majority of aerospace engineers.

Students, particularly in Artificial Intelligence AI, Machine Learning, and Aerospace Engineering, have a wealth of opportunities due to the ever-changing technological landscape. While AI and machine learning have gained popularity in recent years, India is still in its infancy in the field of aerospace engineering. Aerospace Engineers must still understand basic aerodynamic concepts and have a working grasp of aircrafts power plants such as turboprops, piston engines, and jets.

An aerospace engineer's job entails designing aircraft, spacecraft, satellites, and missiles. Furthermore, these engineers evaluate prototypes to ensure that they perform as intended. Engines, airframes, wings, landing gear, instruments, and control systems are among the subassemblies and components designed by these individuals for these airplanes.