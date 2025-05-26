Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad hosts graduation ceremony for Class of 2025

Hyderabad: The Aga Khan Academy Hyderabad held a graduation ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2025. The event marked the culmination of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme for 77 students, who were honoured for their academic achievements, leadership, and commitment to community service. Held on the Academy’s scenic campus, the ceremony brought together families, faculty, alumni, and distinguished guests, while also being broadcast live to viewers across the globe. The graduating class gathered for a final group photograph, followed by a traditional pinning ceremony. Students received a commemorative pin from their advisors, symbolising their completion of studies and induction into the global alumni community.

The formal event began with welcome remarks from Head of Academy Dr Jonathan Long, who praised the graduates for their resilience, empathy, and pursuit of excellence. “This class has shown unwavering commitment not only to academics but also to serving their communities and supporting one another,” he said. A highlight of the ceremony was a musical performance by graduate Zanea Ali, a nationally and internationally acclaimed pianist and multi-instrumentalist. Her emotive rendition of Interstellar served as a powerful tribute to the themes of courage and hope that defined the cohort’s journey. Adding a personal dimension to the celebration, Shiraz Vastani, Chairman of the Aga Khan Education Service, India—and parent of an Academy alum—addressed the graduates, sharing heartfelt reflections on the transformative power of an Aga Khan Academy education. The keynote address was delivered by Meaghan Blight, President of Wesleyan College in the United States. A leading voice in inclusive leadership and equity in education, Blight spoke passionately about the importance of courage, service, and global citizenship in an ever-changing world. She also highlighted the expanding partnership between Wesleyan College and the Aga Khan Schools, which now offers scholarships to female IB students across the network. Throughout the event, the spirit of unity, achievement, and forward-looking optimism was palpable. As the graduates now embark on their higher education journeys—backed by nearly 300 university offers and over $6.3 million in scholarships—the ceremony served as a fitting tribute to their past achievements and future promise.